3 Tips To Rehab Your Hair At Home

Last week your calendar was full of after work events and dates you wished you could cancel. Then came the coronavirus. Plans are cancelled and you’re stuck in the house with nothing to do but work and eat all your quarantine survival snacks.

Before you take that next bite, there are a few beauty things you can do, at home, to pass time all while working to restore your hair back to its healthier state. Next time you’re pulled up to the laptop, try conditioning or moisturizing your hair. Leave in the hair mask a little longer or try a new oil that’ll bring luster and life back to your locks.

Miss Jessies CEO Miko Branch gave us these three tips for rehabilitating your textured tresses, just in time for spring, at home.

1. For a fabulously quick home remedy, head to the kitchen.

Nourish your hair with rich ingredients that you may already have on hand in the fridge and pantry: mayonnaise, eggs, avocado, warm olive oil, or honey. Deep conditioning is key!

Pro tip: Seal your ends and lock in moisture with an oil that forms a protective barrier. Miss Jessie’s Grow Strong Mafura Hair Oil offers a brand new fusion of high performing oils: soybean, seed butter, avocado, castor, jojoba seed, argan, sweet almond, Abyssinian and coconut!

2. Go with the flow, and encourage your natural hair to grow.

Happy hair is a thing, trust us! Promote hair growth by feeding your scalp. While shampooing (with a non-sulfate cleanser), massage your scalp to increase the flow of blood, relieve stress, and stimulate hair follicles. It’s a win-win! And, detangle a head full of matted knots with the right conditioner – first with your fingers then very gently with a wide-tooth comb.

Pro tip: Never stop hydrating your mane, even in warmer weather, and nourish your curls with products made especially for your ringlets. Use a lightweight moisturizer that fortifies curls while adding elasticity (without the greasy residue) such as Miss Jessie’s Baby ButterMilk – made up of wheat germ oil and Shea butter!

3. Transitioning between harsh seasons has never been easier.

Fellow curlies, we know all about freezing winters and scorching summers. Ugh! Spring is the time to awaken, strengthen and rejuvenate hair. Use lightweight styling products that make hair supple and revitalize definition while promoting curl formation.

Pro tip: Conditioning curls is key to having soft curls, no matter what season. But, nobody has time for products that weigh down hair. Lighten up in the spring with a lightweight, ultra-creamy conditioner such as Miss Jessie’s Crème de la Crème. It restores moisture balance to hair and scalp, softens hair texture, and is gentle enough for daily use.

