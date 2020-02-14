5 Black Women Who Landed Major Beauty Campaigns

Just in case you thought that Black women are not the blueprint for the beauty industry, another celebrity proves our point. By now you’ve probably learned about Keke Palmer becoming the face of Olay’s Body Skincare-inspired line and of course we agree with using her as the muse. Keke is fun, beautiful and has gorgeous skin. So, if you ask us, it’s a match made in heaven.

While we are so proud of Keke, we couldn’t help but notice that there are many beautiful Black Queens in the industry who have landed beauty campaigns. Spanning from makeup, perfume, body care and more, our reach is farther than ever and I’m absolutely here for it.

To give you a quick trip down memory lane, we’ve compiled a list of five Black women who have nabbed major beauty campaigns. Too black, too strong! Let’s get into it.

1. Keke Palmer x Olay

Baby girl said it best, representation is what it’s all about. As a young Black woman, it’s so important for me to see women who look like me spearheading beauty campaigns. It shows that beauty comes in all shapes, skin tones and sizes.

2. Yara Shahidi X Bobbi Brown Cosmetics

Bobbi Brown was always one of the few beauty brands that new the importance of representation and inclusion. So, it made perfect sense that the brand tapped the Grownish star to serve as the new face in March 2019 for their SKIN Long Wear Weightless Foundation ($47.00, Sephora.com).

3. Viola Davis x L’Oréal Paris

The L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect line is the answer to the prayers for many men and women with mature skin. And when it comes to finding the right person to be the muse for the campaign, the brand tapped none other than Viola Davis.

“I believe it’s so important to build confidence in women from a young age, and to role model diverse perspectives of beauty,” she said in an interview with L’Oréal. “To now be part of a brand that has been championing women’s worth for more than 40 years and to use my voice to help empower others is truly surreal.”

A true regal beauty, the HTGAWM frontwoman is absolutely worth it!

4. Zendaya x Lancome

Who could forget when Zendaya stepped into the fragrance lane with her partnership with Lancome for the Idôle fragrance. Characterized as a classic floral scent with notes of jasmine, vanilla, rose and citrus, this fragrance is a hot buy!

5. Lupita Nyong’o x Lancome

In 2014, Lupita Nyong’o debuted her first beauty campaign with Lancôme. The mahogony ad was a soft beauty shot of Lupita’s gorgeous face promoting their Teint Idole Ultra 24H foundation. She went on to work with the brand again in tandem with Zendaya.

