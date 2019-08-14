Jasmine Sanders Named New Face of Vince Camuto’s Summer Campaign

23, first year graduate student at Hofstra University in Long Island,NY. My goals and dreams are to become a magazine editor and ultimately take over the world.Happy reading :)

Jasmine Sanders is busy taking her career to new heights! After just being named Sports Illustrated’s 2019 Rookie of The Year, the “Golden Barbie” is tapping into the fragrance lane as the face of Vince Camuto’s new Illuminare perfume.

“Illuminare’s powerful message to ignite a woman’s inner strength is special to me and I am thrilled to add this captivating scent to my beauty routine,” she said in a statement. “It reads for a woman who can really enter a room and take it over.”

Dubbed as the perfect balance of sweet and spicy, much like Jasmine’s persona, it’s no surprise that the lifestyle brand tapped the star as the face for this perfume. Layered with light musk and fruity notes of plum blossom and floral petals, this fragrance is sure to make any perfume lover swoon. Even better, you can count on making a lasting impression with this fragrance as it lingers once you leave the room.

The model adores this fragrance for its sweet scent and confidence boost that she says all women need from time to time.

“A very strong, bold woman would wear this fragrance,” Sanders tells PEOPLE. “Someone who is not afraid to walk into the room and own it. And I definitely try to do that as much as I can. There are nerves every now and then, but you’ve got to find your confidence in some way.”

Much more than another impressive accolade to add to her resume, the model has long been passionate about the fragrance industry. Crediting her mother for her love of perfume, it’s only right that she plans on gifting her mom with a personalized bottle.

“As a makeup artist, my mom collects very miniature antique bottles of perfume,” Sanders tells PEOPLE. “I have a bottle with her name on it. I’m very excited to give it to her.”

Speaking of the bottle, the design itself is simply gorgeous! Yahoo News reports that the unique design takes inspiration from the glassworks of Murano, Italy. “The intricate glass bottle which houses the delicately hued pink fragrance has been designed to encapsulate the feminine curves and nuances of a woman and features an asymmetrical organic shape with the outer molded glass structure.”

Ready to add this perfume to your growing perfume collection? Look no further! Prices range from $55 for the 30mL Eau de Parfum bottle to $98 for the 150 mL bottle. You can even pick up the fragrance’s body cream for $42. Grab your bottle here!

