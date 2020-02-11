CLOSE
HomeHelloBuzz

GET THE LOOK: Cynthia Erivo’s Oscar-Perfect Pearly Cropped Mane

Dove stylist Coree Moreno spilled all the tea on how he styled the double Academy Award nominee with their new Dove Amplified Textures line.

2020 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

From her silver and white Versace gown to her glittery platinum mane, at Sunday night’s 92nd Academy Awards, two-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo was utter perfection.

For her hair as cropped as hers, you may think there’s not much you can do with it, but Dove stylist Coree Moreno would disagree. From wash, condition, and style, here’s how Moreno created a perfectly moisturized and glittery look inspired by her stunning gown.

“Cynthia’s look was simple fairytale glam. I was inspired by the custom Versace gown and the way it sparkles and wanted to recreate a hair moment to compliment the gown,” Moreno recently told HelloBeautiful.

That, and he used Dove’s new and upcoming line for natural hair, Dove Amplified Textures, aimed for every curl, wave and coil, to achieve her lewk.

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

    • “After shampooing, I let the Dove Amplified Textures Moisture Spa Recovery Mask ($6.99) sit on her hair for 10 minutes before rinsing it out to begin our style. I love how this line was made specifically for textured hair, so the moisturizing ingredients were perfect to hydrate Cynthia’s coils post process. Once the mask had been fully rinsed out, I applied Dove Amplified Textures Moisture Lock Leave-in Conditioner ($6.99) on damp hair and combed through evenly for an added layer of protection.”
    • “To style, I used a palm-sized mound of Dove Style + Care Volume & Fullness Mousse ($4.88), I lathered up her hair and then went in with a comb to slick down her hair. I repeated the process a second time to build structure and hold.”
    • “To finish, I refined detail areas like her hairline and neck area with Dove Amplified Textures Shine & Moisture Finishing Gel ($6.99) The slick shiny texture of the product allowed me the flexibility to mold her hair and refine details adding glitter-infused gel to amp up the glitz and glam.”

Voila! We likey!

 

*Wanna try Dove Amplified Textures? Try it at Target now and at all food, drug and mass retailers this April.

RELATED NEWS:

Animated Short ‘Hair Love’ Wins Oscar, Director Matthew A. Cherry Calls To Pass A Federal CROWN Act Bill

Red Carpet Rundown: The Bold, The Black & Beautiful At Vanity Fair’s Oscars After-Party

Fashion Prediction: Cynthia Erivo Will Be The Style Star Of The 2020 Award Season

The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Take Over The 2020 Oscars Red Carpet
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
30 photos

HelloBeautiful Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
2020 Academy Awards , Cynthia Erivo , Dove , get the look , natural hair , Newsletter

More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close