Red Carpet Rundown: The Bold, The Black & Beautiful At Vanity Fair’s Oscars After Party

Posted 23 hours ago

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Dinner

Source: David Crotty / Getty

If the Academy Awards is the biggest ticket in town, Vanity Fair’s annual after party is the second. The who’s who of Hollywood are always in attendance and since the Oscars were extra white this year, it gave the Black faces we love, much deserved red carpet moments.

The after party is where Hollywood’s elite trade in their stiff award show gowns and slip into their sexy, daring, fun looks, giving us the lewks we look forward to.

See how your faves turned up after the Oscars…

1. Ciara

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

2. Ciara and Russell Wilson

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

3. Ciara

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

4. Ciara

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

5. Tracee Ellis Ross

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Dinner Source:Getty

6. Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Celebrating the 92nd Annual Academy Award... Source:WENN

Tracee Ellis Ross attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

7. Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center fo... Source:WENN

8. Regina King

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Source:Getty

9. Regina King

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Source:Getty

10. Ava DuVernay

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Dinner Source:Getty

11. Ava DuVernay

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Source:Getty

12. Ava DuVernay

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Source:Getty

13. Lena Waithe and Ava DuVernay

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Source:Getty

14. Cynthia Erivo

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

15. Cynthia Erivo

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

16. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend arrive at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenbe... Source:WENN

17. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

18. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

19. Chrissy Teigen

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

20. Kerry Washington

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

21. Kerry Washington

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

22. Joan Smalls

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

23. Joan Smalls

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

24. Usher

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

25. Chaka Khan

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

26. Roberta Moradfar and Martin Lawrence

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

27. Kim Kardashian and Kanye Wes

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

28. Spike Lee

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

29. Lauren Wood and Odell Beckham Jr.

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Source:Getty

30. Nicole Richie

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

31. Maya Rudolph

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

32. Maya Rudolph

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

33. Regina King

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Source:Getty

34. Regina King

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Source:Getty

35. Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier arrives at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for th... Source:WENN

36. Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier arrives at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for th... Source:WENN

37. Winnie Harlow

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Source:Getty

38. Winnie Harlow

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Source:Getty

39. Winnie Harlow

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Source:Getty

40. Billy Porter

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Source:Getty

41. Billy Porter

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Source:Getty

42. Rashida Jones

Rashida Jones arrives at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for th... Source:WENN

43. SZA

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Source:Getty

44. SZA

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Roaming Arrivals Source:Getty

45. SZA

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Source:Getty

46. Tessa Thompson

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

47. Tessa Thompson

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

48. KiKi Layne

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Source:WENN

49. KiKi Layne

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

50. KiKi Layne

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Source:WENN
