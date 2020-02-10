Red Carpet Rundown: The Bold, The Black & Beautiful At Vanity Fair’s Oscars After Party

If the Academy Awards is the biggest ticket in town, Vanity Fair’s annual after party is the second. The who’s who of Hollywood are always in attendance and since the Oscars were extra white this year, it gave the Black faces we love, much deserved red carpet moments.
The after party is where Hollywood’s elite trade in their stiff award show gowns and slip into their sexy, daring, fun looks, giving us the lewks we look forward to.
See how your faves turned up after the Oscars…
1. CiaraSource:Getty
2. Ciara and Russell WilsonSource:Getty
3. CiaraSource:Getty
4. CiaraSource:Getty
5. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Getty
6. Tracee Ellis RossSource:WENN
Tracee Ellis Ross attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
7. Tracee Ellis RossSource:WENN
8. Regina KingSource:Getty
9. Regina KingSource:Getty
10. Ava DuVernaySource:Getty
11. Ava DuVernaySource:Getty
12. Ava DuVernaySource:Getty
13. Lena Waithe and Ava DuVernaySource:Getty
14. Cynthia ErivoSource:Getty
15. Cynthia ErivoSource:Getty
16. Chrissy Teigen and John LegendSource:WENN
17. Chrissy Teigen and John LegendSource:Getty
18. Chrissy Teigen and John LegendSource:Getty
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
19. Chrissy TeigenSource:Getty
20. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty
21. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty
22. Joan SmallsSource:Getty
23. Joan SmallsSource:Getty
24. UsherSource:Getty
25. Chaka KhanSource:Getty
26. Roberta Moradfar and Martin LawrenceSource:Getty
27. Kim Kardashian and Kanye WesSource:Getty
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.