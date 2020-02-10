GET THE LOOK: Zazie Beetz’s Glam Curly Up-Do

Zazie Beetz’s curly mane made for the perfect up-do at the Oscars. The rising starlet graced the red carpet with her hair swept up into a glamorous mohawk that showed off her clavicle, which was adorned with a stunning statement piece.
Zazie’s do was inspired by Earth Kitt, says her hairstylist Lacie Redway. “Zazie’s hair for her first Oscars was inspired by Eartha Kitt. I wanted to keep the look authentic to Zazie and really showcase her natural texture. We didn’t use a ton of product outside of the Nexxus Comb Thru Finishing Mist, because I wanted her hair to feel light and airy, and have movement.”
Here’s how you can get Zazie’s look in 5 steps:
- I prepped her hair the day before, giving her braids to help enhance her natural texture.
- We unraveled the braids this morning, and I used my hands to massage them before sectioning hair off.
- I used a tiny curly iron to curl her hair in different directions at the ends.
- Then, I used the Nexxus Comb Thru Finishing Mist ($11.99) to give her hair a flexible hold.
- Next, I pinned her hair up in random sections.
- Last, I sprayed the Nexxus Comb Thru Finishing Mist ($11.99) all over to lock in the style.
