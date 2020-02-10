GET THE LOOK: Zazie Beetz’s Glam Curly Up-Do

Zazie Beetz’s curly mane made for the perfect up-do at the Oscars. The rising starlet graced the red carpet with her hair swept up into a glamorous mohawk that showed off her clavicle, which was adorned with a stunning statement piece.

Zazie’s do was inspired by Earth Kitt, says her hairstylist Lacie Redway. “Zazie’s hair for her first Oscars was inspired by Eartha Kitt. I wanted to keep the look authentic to Zazie and really showcase her natural texture. We didn’t use a ton of product outside of the Nexxus Comb Thru Finishing Mist, because I wanted her hair to feel light and airy, and have movement.”

Here’s how you can get Zazie’s look in 5 steps:

