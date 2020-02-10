CLOSE
GET THE LOOK: Zazie Beetz’s Glam Curly Up-Do

Zazie Beets Oscar 2020

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Zazie Beetz’s curly mane made for the perfect up-do at the Oscars. The rising starlet graced the red carpet with her hair swept up into a glamorous mohawk that showed off her clavicle, which was adorned with a stunning statement piece.

Zazie’s do was inspired by Earth Kitt, says her hairstylist Lacie Redway. Zazie’s hair for her first Oscars was inspired by Eartha Kitt. I wanted to keep the look authentic to Zazie and really showcase her natural texture. We didn’t use a ton of product outside of the Nexxus Comb Thru Finishing Mist, because I wanted her hair to feel light and airy, and have movement.”

Here’s how you can get Zazie’s look in 5 steps:

    1. I prepped her hair the day before, giving her braids to help enhance her natural texture.
    2. We unraveled the braids this morning, and I used my hands to massage them before sectioning hair off.
    3. I used a tiny curly iron to curl her hair in different directions at the ends.
    4. Then, I used the Nexxus Comb Thru Finishing Mist ($11.99) to give her hair a flexible hold.
    5. Next, I pinned her hair up in random sections.
    6. Last, I sprayed the Nexxus Comb Thru Finishing Mist ($11.99) all over to lock in the style.

