GET THE LOOK: Flourish Like Jordyn Woods In This Fashionable Fern Colored Bikini

Jordyn Woods is showing us that the glow up is going straight into 2020 as well. The 22-year-old model and former best friend to Kylie Jenner has been giving us super sexy swimsuit shots for the new year. She’s on vacation and via her IG stories, looks like she is celebrating Lori Harvey’s birthday. She posted two stories: one, cheers’ing with rum punch and tagging four of her friends, including Lori Harvey and a cute IG story of Harvey blowing out her birthday candles. So cute!

While Woods may be having cute moments with her friends, she’s bringing the heat. The entrepreneur posted a photo showing off her curvy body in a sexy, yet simple, fern green bikini from Maya Swim. She captioned the photo, “Don’t tell me you miss me just come get me.” Okay, Heir Jordyn!

She styled it with a thick gold chain choker, some aviator sunglasses, and an orange printed head wrap. We were so happy when we discovered that the swimsuit, which is sold as separates (you can mix and match, ladies!) comes at just $70.00 a piece.

The swimsuit top comes in four different options (one sleeve, strapless, triangle top) including what Woods is wearing. Hers is ‘The Diego’ ($70.00, mayaswim.com). For the bottoms, you can have a thong, a minimal coverage, medium coverage, or “full coverage” (which is still cheeky). We’re not sure which ones Woods is wearing; however, we love the ‘The Mia’ ($70.00, mayaswim.com), which is medium coverage.

Beauties, what do you think of the swimsuit? Would you spend $140.00? Remember, you can always just buy one piece and pair with an existing piece: mixing and matching bikinis are fun!

DON’T MISS:

GET THE LOOK: Tiffany Haddish’s Fresh Tiger Stripe Style Is Currently 50% Off

GET THE LOOK: Vivica Fox Suited Up In Winter White And You Can Do The Same For Less

GET THE LOOK: Lupita Nyong’o’s Multi Print Midi Dress Is A Look You Can Afford