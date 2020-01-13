Happy Birthday, Lori Harvey! Here Are 10 Of The Socialite’s Hottest Looks

Lori Harvey has proven to be a hot commodity in these Hip Hop streets. Lets just say Meek Mill isn’t the only man to have her on his wishlist! Today the model, socialite, and rumored girlfriend to Future turns 23 years old.
Lori has received a mixture of praise and scrutiny for her choices in dating but the truth is, she’s a young, undeniably beautiful, and successful woman living her best life on her own terms. What’s wrong with that?
When she’s not breaking hearts, Lori is slaying the red carpet scene as well as the runway. Her looks are always cute, simple, and high fashion. Whether she’s walking a show during Fashion Week or pounding the pavement, Miss Harvey makes the ultimate statement in whatever she wears. In honor of her 23rd birthday, we’re taking a look at Lori Harvey’s hottest looks.
1. LORI HARVEY AT THE 71ST CANNES FILM FESTIVAL, 2018Source:Getty
Lori Harvey was a complete vision at the L’Oreal Paris event during the 71st Cannes Film Festival.
2. LORI HARVEY IN THE STREETS OF NEW YORK, 2018Source:Getty
Lori Harvey struck a pose in the streets of Manhattan clad in a green jacquard suit.
3. LORI HARVET AT THE LAUNCH OF THE SAKS IT LIST TOWNHOUSE PARTNERSHIP WITH American Express AND HARPER’S BAZAAR, 2018Source:Getty
Lori Harvey attended the launch of the Saks IT List Townhouse hosted by Glenda Bailey and Katie Holmes in partnership with American Express and Harper’s BAZAAR in a green, metallic cocktail dress.
4. LORI HARVEY AT HARPER’S BAZAAR ICONS EVENT, 2018Source:Getty
Lori Harvey wowed at the Harper’s BAZAAR Celebrates ‘ICONS By Carine Roitfeld’ event in a black, pinstripe suit.
5. LORI HARVEY AT THE TOWN & COUNTRY NEW MODERN SWANS CELEBRATION, 2018Source:Getty
Lori Harvey looked chic in a black low-cut tuxedo at the Town & Country 2018 New Modern Swans Celebration with Michael Kors, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Carys Douglas.
6. LORI HARVEY AT THE OSCAR DE LA RENTA SHOW FOR NYFW, 2018Source:Getty
Lori Harvey looked regal at the Oscar De La Renta show during New York Fashion Week in a dress by the designer.
7. LORI HARVEY AT THE VANITY FAIR AND L’OREAL PARIS CELEBRATE NEW HOLLYWOOD EVENT, 2019Source:Getty
Lori Harvey showed up and showed out at the Vanity Fair and L’Oréal Paris Celebrate New Hollywood event clad in an animal print dress.
8. LORI HARVEY AT THE ESSENCE BLACK WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Lori Harvey kept it chic and simple at the 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards dressed in a white blouse, black slacks, and a brown belt.
9. LORI AND MARJORIE HARVEY AT THE LADYLIKE FOUNDATION WOMEN OF EXCELLENCE LUNCHEON, 2019Source:Getty
Lori Harvey posed alongside her mother Marjorie Harvey at The LadyLike Foundation Women Of Excellence Luncheon.
10. LORI HARVEY AT BEAUTYCON LA, 2019Source:Getty
Lori Harvey attended Beautycon LA dressed in khaki pants and a wine red printed blouse.