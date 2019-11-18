Flawless! Beyoncé Looked Like A Billion Bucks Before Hubby’s Gala Event

Beyonce’s Instagram page truly is a master class in how to floss every last curve, lewk and pose for the world to see. And this weekend was no different.

On Friday night, the 38-year-old singer was utterly flawless in a David Koma shimmering nude sequin gown she wore the night before her hubby’s Shawn Carter Foundation Gala in Hollywood, Florida.

The Lion King singer was a dream finishing her look off with her signature honey blonde loose waves and strappy heels.

Because she is so kind, she shared it all with us on the ‘Gram:

Give us all the angles, Bey!

Also, you have to peep her billion-dollar Judith Leiber embellished clutch ($5,695) she rocked. Amazing!

She's stacking money, money everywhere she goes. New Stack of Cash arriving Spring 2020 | Photo credit: @Beyonce #JudithLeiberCouture pic.twitter.com/YJ8C0WDpIK — Judith Leiber (@JudithLeiber) November 16, 2019

We also cannot forget about Mama Tina. She was serving as well:

According to Billboard, all of the proceeds of JAY-Z’s Gala that took place at the Hardrock Casino will go towards benefiting the Shawn Carter Foundation’s scholarship fund, college prep workshops, goodwill programming and study abroad opportunities.

“Equipping our youth with the tools to succeed will always be a priority for me and my family,” JAY-Z told Billboard in October.

Adding, “I’m looking forward to continuing that mission at this year’s Shawn Carter Foundation Gala Weekend, where we’ll celebrate our scholars and continue to support young people in a meaningful way.”

We hope they raised tons of money!

