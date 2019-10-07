Rihanna May Not Be Releasing New Music; However, She Is Giving Us A Visual Autobiography

Danielle James is the Fashion and Beauty Director for Hello Beautiful. When's she's not working, Danielle enjoys traveling, cooking Trinidadian food, Duke basketball and discovering the fun idiosyncrasies of NYC.

Rihanna took to Instagram to announce a new project release; however, her music fans will be disappointed because it’s not R9. The beauty and fashion mogul will be releasing a visual autobiography. Yesss! We’ll get to see intimates portraits of Rihanna, giving us an even closer peek into her dynamic and busy life.

Via Instagram, the star revealed that this project was over “5 years in the making.” As gracious as she always is, she thanked “all of the photographers and artists that contributed.” She gave a special shoutout to @phaidonsnaps for working with her “to publish [my] first piece of art in a new industry!”

She released a short video on Instagram and it looks like a printing press and shows images of the artist posing in epic clothing, walking to private planes, during Crop Over in Barbados and more. Many of the images have never been published.

Rihanna’s trajectory has catapulted exponentially and it will be fantastic to see this in visual form.

The book will be available for $150.00 and begins shipping on October 24th. It has 504 pages and 1,050 images.

There are also three limited edition books. The first one is $175.00 and releases on October 10th. It comes with a custom tabletop bookstand created in collaboration with The Haas Brothers. The second limited edition book is the Rihanna: Luxury Supreme and is available for $5500.00. The hefty price is due to the collaboration with The Haas Brothers who created a custom cast-resin tabletop bookstand that is plated in 18 carat gold color with a mirror finish. There is an Ultra Luxury Supreme option that has a hand carved art piece that hold the book, but that’s sold out.

Beauties, will you be buying? If so, you can purchase and find more details at therihannabook.com.

