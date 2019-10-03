HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Gabrielle Union Is Serving Blonde Bob Slayage [POLL]

23, first year graduate student at Hofstra University in Long Island,NY. My goals and dreams are to become a magazine editor and ultimately take over the world.Happy reading :)

When it comes to serving up a consistent hair slay, Gabrielle Union is leading the pack! Known for her fabulous mane choices ranging from sleek units, trendy braid styles, kinky tresses and everything in between, the Hollywood A-lister knows how to serve a look!

Now, the actress is living up to the hype with a new style. In true Gabby fashion, the beauty hit the ‘gram to debut a platinum blonde bob and we are absolutely here for it! I mean, judge for yourself!

Styling and profiling in a sleek bob, the style also features deep roots, a side part and bumped ends for chic detailing. She even topped off her blonde mane with an edgy purple eyeshadow look and peachy nude lips.

Gab has always been on one with her style and lately she has been serving! The “America’s Got Talent” host has been showing up and showing out in the beauty and fashion lane and we have been keeping notice!

The beauty has never been shy to take risks in the hair department and this look proves it! A true lover of the blonde shade, the actress has donned the hue before in a long wavy looks and trendy lob styles. We must admit, blonde is definitely her color!

What say you? Are you digging this new platinum blonde ‘do? Should Gabby stick to neutral hair hues? Let us know down in the comment section below and take our poll!

