Black Beauty Bloggers To Follow For Halloween Makeup Inspiration

If there is one time of year when we love to let loose and enjoy the fun, Halloween definitely takes the cake! The perfect way to show off your creativity and not take yourself too seriously, it’s the one holiday that everyone enjoys.

Since the spooky season is right around the corner, now is the perfect time for us to get our costumes in order! Whether you’re deciding to keep it simple this year or go all out, nothing puts the finishing touch on a look like a flawless face.

Sure, it’s easy to think that costumes make your look, but when it’s time to be creative, makeup can easily take your Fright Night get-up to new heights. If you’re considering dressing up as an anime character, popular cartoon character or keeping it sexy with as a clown or pin-up girl, applying the right makeup will definitely have you winning first prize at your next costume contest.

Social media has become the hub of all things including makeup inspiration! From various beauty bloggers like Aaliyah Jay, Sonjdra Deluxe, Ellarie and many more giving us some cool tutorials on how to transform our look for the spooky season, the possibilities are truly endless for a head-turning look.

If you’re ready to take your look up a few notches this year, read through to check out some of our favorite Black beauty bloggers to follow!

