Slay! The Most Creative Halloween Costumes On Instagram

Well, Hallowe’en might still be a few days away, but there’s really no point in dressing up because these two already won! • 📸 @miriannjoh • 🗣️HAVE YOU EVER SEEN A CROWD GOIN' APESH*T!?🗣️ I hope you guys are enjoying the Halloween festivities this year! We got the idea to create these costumes and worked so hard to make them happen. We sewed, dyed, thrifted, and crafted these Carters-inspired looks from scratch. Please like, comment, tag your friends and your favorite celeb blogs! Go ahead and tag @beyonce while you're at it. 🤩🐝 Thanks for the love and thanks @mpkimba for the assist. @theshaderoom @lovebscott @balleralert . . . #halloween #happyhalloween #TSRHalloweenWars #thecarters #beyonce #yonce #jayz #afropunk #costume #dressup #fblogger #torontoblogger #slay #yyzblogger #popculture #torontofashion #instastyle #fashiongoals #fashiondiaries #stylediaries #fashionkilla