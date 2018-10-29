Beychella , Beyonce , Black Panther
Slay! The Most Creative Halloween Costumes On Instagram

Posted October 29, 2018

When we were kids, the thought of creating our own Halloween costumes felt more like a melodramatic tragedy than the social media movement its turned into today. Now-a-days, the best costumes are the ones that come in the packages at Party City. The best costumes now come from memes, gifs, viral moments and children are in on it too! From a young Cardi B to the Martin characters we love, Scroll through this gallery of the most creative Halloween costumes we found on Instagram.

1. Young Cardi B

2. Jay Z & Beyonce

View this post on Instagram

Well, Hallowe’en might still be a few days away, but there’s really no point in dressing up because these two already won! • 📸 @miriannjoh • 🗣️HAVE YOU EVER SEEN A CROWD GOIN' APESH*T!?🗣️ I hope you guys are enjoying the Halloween festivities this year! We got the idea to create these costumes and worked so hard to make them happen. We sewed, dyed, thrifted, and crafted these Carters-inspired looks from scratch. Please like, comment, tag your friends and your favorite celeb blogs! Go ahead and tag @beyonce while you're at it. 🤩🐝 Thanks for the love and thanks @mpkimba for the assist. @theshaderoom @lovebscott @balleralert . . . #halloween #happyhalloween #TSRHalloweenWars #thecarters #beyonce #yonce #jayz #afropunk #costume #dressup #fblogger #torontoblogger #slay #yyzblogger #popculture #torontofashion #instastyle #fashiongoals #fashiondiaries #stylediaries #fashionkilla

A post shared by Art Gallery of Ontario (@agotoronto) on

3. Young Cardi B

4. Baby Sza

5. Kenan & Kel In “Good Burger”

6. Cast of Martin

7. Janet Jackson “Control”

8. Cardi B At #NYFW

9. The Rugrats

View this post on Instagram

👻❤️🎃

A post shared by Patrishe Stewart (@beautybypatrishe) on

10. Baby Colin Kaepernick

11. Baby Cardi B via American Music Awards

View this post on Instagram

Ooommmmggg😱😱😍😍😍

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

12. Serena Williams in her Catsuit via French Open 2018

13. Martin Lawerence’s Otis

14. Chris Tucker’s Ruby Rhod, Fifth Element

View this post on Instagram

🎃 #Halloweencostume

A post shared by Orlando P. (@prettyboy_orlando) on

15. Okoye from Black Panther

16. Baby Beychella

17. Baby Killmonger

18. Gabby Union in Bring It On

19. LeBron James as an LA Laker

View this post on Instagram

🏀🎃👻Sabron James .... My 2nd costume for this years halloween @kingjames @lakersworld16 @lakers @lakerspulse @lakersnationofficial @lakersscene @nba @nike @nbaontnt @espn @mrs_savannahrj @theshaderoom @turfcomedy @stephensonlance @magicjohnson @kobebryant @teamjamesfamily @jamesfamilyforever #simmsmovement #unapologeticnyc #striveforgreatness #kingme @snoopdogg #thekidfromakron👑 #Nike #justdoit #lakers #lakeshow #lebronjames #jamesgang👑 #nba #ipromiseschool #thegoat #rwtw #morethenanathlete #savannahjames #brycemaximus #zhurinova #losangeles #spalding #halloweencostume #halloween2018 #halloweenweekend #tsrhalloweenwars #theshaderoom #bronnyjamesjr #lancestephenson @shaq @beatsbydre @nikebasketball @Uninterrupted

A post shared by 3/19 Pisces 🤴🏾Made in March (@savvy.simms) on

20. The Incredibles

View this post on Instagram

Meet The Incredibles #tsrhalloweenwars

A post shared by Ches (@freespirit28_) on

21. A Dead Ass Bee

22. Serena Williams via 2018 US Open

23. Barber Hairstyle Guide

24. Suicide Squad’s Haley and Joker

25. TLC from Creep

View this post on Instagram

So we creep... YEAAAAA

A post shared by Catherine Romero (@cromero_) on

26. Lena Waithe at the 2018 Met Gala

27. Da Brat, Missy Elliot, Lisa “Left-Eye” Lopez, Lil Kim

28. Steve Harvey

29. One-Night Stand…Get it?

30. The Mona Lisa

31. Andre 3000 from the “Hey Ya” Video

32. Queen Bey

33. Destiny’s Child

34. The Nun

View this post on Instagram

.V A L A K | The Demon, the Nun————————————————————————————— #halloween2018 #sayyourprayers #dominostrikesagain #akillerhalloween #mygroupwillmurderyall #dressforhalloweenbutmakeitdemon #halloweencountdown2018 #valak #valaknunmakeup #valakcostume #theconjuring2 #thenunmovie #thenunmakeup #thenuncosplay #valakcosplay #tsrhalloweenwars #theshaderoom #tsrhalloweencostumes #bennyemakeup #nychalloween #blackcosplayer #blackcosplayersrock ————————————————————————————— Inspired by original makeup done for the movie The Nun by: @eleanormakeup @thenunmovie @theconjuring —with moral and physical support from @lexxzluthor 🤣

A post shared by .dominodiXon (@dominodixon) on

35. Bruno Mars and Cardi B

View this post on Instagram

DRIPPIN’ IN FINESSE.

A post shared by KARL FLORES (@karl.flrs) on

36. Lisa Left Eye Lopez

37. Denzel Washington Meme

38. “Martin”

39. “Hey Arnold”

40. Doja Cat

View this post on Instagram

B***h I'm a cow 🐄

A post shared by Kayla Simone (@itskaylasimone_) on

41. Destiny’s Child

42. Superfly 2018

43. The Ladies From Baps

44. Looking Meme

45. The Weeknd

46. Baby Missy Elliot

