Slay! The Most Creative Halloween Costumes On Instagram

When we were kids, the thought of creating our own Halloween costumes felt more like a melodramatic tragedy than the social media movement its turned into today. Now-a-days, the best costumes are the ones that come in the packages at Party City. The best costumes now come from memes, gifs, viral moments and children are in on it too! From a young Cardi B to the Martin characters we love, Scroll through this gallery of the most creative Halloween costumes we found on Instagram.
1. Young Cardi B
2. Jay Z & Beyonce
4. Baby Sza
5. Kenan & Kel In “Good Burger”
6. Cast of Martin
7. Janet Jackson “Control”
8. Cardi B At #NYFW
9. The Rugrats
10. Baby Colin Kaepernick
11. Baby Cardi B via American Music Awards
12. Serena Williams in her Catsuit via French Open 2018
13. Martin Lawerence’s Otis
14. Chris Tucker’s Ruby Rhod, Fifth Element
15. Okoye from Black Panther
16. Baby Beychella
17. Baby Killmonger
18. Gabby Union in Bring It On
19. LeBron James as an LA Laker
20. The Incredibles
21. A Dead Ass Bee
22. Serena Williams via 2018 US Open
23. Barber Hairstyle Guide
24. Suicide Squad’s Haley and Joker
25. TLC from Creep
26. Lena Waithe at the 2018 Met Gala
27. Da Brat, Missy Elliot, Lisa “Left-Eye” Lopez, Lil Kim
28. Steve Harvey
29. One-Night Stand…Get it?
30. The Mona Lisa
31. Andre 3000 from the “Hey Ya” Video
32. Queen Bey
33. Destiny’s Child
34. The Nun
35. Bruno Mars and Cardi B
36. Lisa Left Eye Lopez
37. Denzel Washington Meme
38. “Martin”
39. “Hey Arnold”
40. Doja Cat
42. Superfly 2018
43. The Ladies From Baps
44. Looking Meme
45. The Weeknd
46. Baby Missy Elliot
