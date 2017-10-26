Home > HB Live

HELLO LIVE: This DIY Makeup Tutorial Will Help Create Your Last Minute Halloween Costume

Danielle James , Style & Beauty Editor

Danielle James is the Fashion and Beauty Editor for Hello Beautiful. Her current fashion obsession is Chinese rice hats. When's she's not working, Danielle enjoys traveling, cooking Trinidadian food, Duke basketball and discovering the fun idiosyncrasies of NYC.

 

Halloween is right around the corner, do you have your costume together? If you are like most of us, you don’t, but don’t worry! Check out the tutorial above where we will show you an easy makeup application that will have you looking purrr-fect. You can easily become a cat by wearing all black and wearing a fur. Happy Halloween!

With Halloween less than a week away and life not looking like it's slowing down AT ALL, #TeamBeautiful is helping out those busy mom's on the go! We rounded up 11 last minute (and affordable!) Halloween costumes that are perfect for your oh-so-cute kid! If you use any of these ideas, tag @HelloBeautiful so we can see!

cat costume , halloween , Halloween 2017 , halloween costume , Halloween makeup

