Taraji P. Henson Will Be Releasing A Hair Line Very Soon

It seems as if our dreams are finally being answered! We’ve always adored Taraji P. Henson’s hairstyles and now we can get our manes a few steps closer to emulating her beautiful hair. Word on the street is, the “What Men Want” actress will be releasing hair line and we can’t stop jumping for joy!

Yes, you read that correctly! Taraji is giving the girls what they need with the collection named, Taraji P. Henson Beauty! The star took to Instagram herself to tease us with a gorgeous picture of her flaunting a fluffy fro. Complementing her brown curly ‘do with a gorgeous beauty beat, the anticipation is killing us!

Captioning the photo, “#TPHBeauty coming VERY SOON, hair mavens, we are in for a glorious treat.

While there is no word on what the beauty line will offer, we can take a good guess and say that the collection will include various hair textures. Throughout Taraji’s career, we’ve seen the beauty rock an array from styles ranging from sleek looks, low ponytails, textured tresses and so much more. So, it’s only right she offers a variety of hair options for fans. Curly tresses for the girls who love big hair and straight and loose texture for those who love the sleek look, we can’t wait to get our hands on this collection.

Having worked with Taraji over the years, celebrity stylist Tym Wallace shared that the star plays no games when it comes to maintaining her hair. “Whether I’m putting together a red carpet look or swapping out wigs for a movie, Taraji plays no games with her hair,” he shares. “In between takes and scenes, she’ll always make sure to apply oil to her edges.” I know that’s right!

With that being said, it is highly possible that hair oils may be part of her collection. After all, we must protect our edges at all costs. Maybe the star may create edge stylers and hair treatments? Maybe shampoos, conditioners and other styling products? The possibilities are truly endless.

Everything the star touches turn to gold and we know without a doubt that this hair line will be a hit!

Will you be purchasing the Taraji P. Henson Beauty Line once it drops in stores? Let us know in the comments down below!

