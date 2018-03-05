Home > SoBeautiful

LET’S MAKEUP: Taraji P. Henson Has A Glow For Her Grecian Look

Danielle James , Style & Beauty Editor

Danielle James is the Fashion and Beauty Editor for Hello Beautiful.

Taraji P. Henson went for a Grecian goddess look for the 90th Annual Academy Awards. Her all-black look was accented with a bronzey glow.

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

The Proud Mary, Hidden Figures and Empire star looked regal and award-winning on the red carpet. Ashunta Sheriff, hairstylist to Henson for the Oscars shared the secrets of how to achieve this look in five easy steps.

Henson’s dress was flowy and revealed lots of skin. Sheriff prepped Henson’s skin with Vaseline Intensive Cocoa Radiant Lotion ($3.12 at Walmart). I’m loving their recently released Vaseline Cocoa Radiant Smoothing Body Butter ($5.89 at Target.com). The formula is nice and thick and keeps your skin moisturized for hours.

US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Sheriff used the ever-popular Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt’r instant retouch primer to prep ($32.00 at Sephora.com). Then Sheriff used her Perfect Blend Stick ($40.00 at Ashunta Sheriff Beauty) for Rihanna’s foundation. Sheriff reveals to Hello Beautiful, “The expansion of inclusive shade ranges, as well as the diversity in brands is phenomenal – from high end to drug store to indie brands.” The Perfect Blend Stick is a dual-ended foundation and concealer. It’s lightweight and is buildable with medium coverage. For beauties with Henson’s skin tone, Sheriff used shade medium to achieve the natural softness.

RELATED: WATCH: #TeamBeautiful Shows You How To Achieve Taraji P. Henson’s “Killer” Look In ‘Proud Mary’

Henson’s cheekbones were highlighted with Danessa Myricks Beauty Enlight in Confidence ($20.00 at DanessaMyricsBeauty.com). An illuminating glow is always in style and we show you how to get the look, here. The Danessa Myricks highlighter is super pigmented and leaves a shimmer and shine like no other.

US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Her lashes were luscious and surprisingly affordable. Sheriff used KISS Beauty PIXIE lashes. The pixie lashes give a sexy and flirty look. These lashes are only $4.49 from KissUSA.com Sherriff shares a pro-tip: “I always marry faux lashes and real lashes with Kiss mascara in black.” This creates a more realistic look.

Sheriff finished off Taraji’s look with a bold lip using Black and female-owned makeup brand The Lip Bar. She used MAC Cork Liner ($17.50 at MAC), if you are looking for a more affordable option, try NYX Lip Liner in Toast ($4.60 at Walmart). She then created this reddish brown by mixing The Lip Bar Savage and Drama Queen (each $13.00 at The Lip Bar).

How did Sheriff get this look to stay in place? She reveals to Hello Beautiful, “I finished the look off with All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray by Urban Decay ($32.00 at Macys.com) keeping makeup looking gorgeous for up to 16 hours – without melting, fading or settling into fine lines.”

Beauties, if you try this look, tag us on social @HelloBeautiful.

