GET THE LOOK: Taraji P. Henson’s Romantic Hairstyle Is Perfect For Your Next Date

Taraji P. Henson arrived at the 70th Annual Emmy Awards looking super soft and sweet. The Empire star presented an award for the evening and showed up looking like one herself!

NBC's '70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards' - Red Carpet

Source: Todd Williamson/NBC / Getty

She wore a floral embroidered high low Giambattista Valli gown and was styled by Jason Bolden. While her dress was definitely a conversation piece, we loved the soft simplicity of her hair!

Her hair was styled by none other than celebrity hairstylist Tym Wallace who achieved a romantic look, perfect for the actress. He told Hello Beautiful, “My inspiration came from a whimsical fairytale, which had a lot to do with the dress.” We have all the details on how to achieve this graceful hairstyle.

IMDb LIVE After The Emmys 2018

Source: Rich Polk / Getty

Wallace started by prepping the hair with Suave Professionals Almond Shea Butter Moisturizing Shampoo ($3.94, Target.com) and matching conditioner ($2.99, Target.com). He explained, “this moisturizing wash and care system leaves the hair feeling nourished and with a wonderful long lasting scent.” If you have natural or kinky curly hair, check out My African Pride Moisture Miracle Honey & Coconut Oil Shampoo ($3.86, Walmart.com) and My African Pride Moisture Miracle Honey, Chocolate and Coconut Oil Conditioner ($4.48, Walmart.com). The shampoo contains a gentle cleansing formula that removes buildup and product from your hair without stripping the hair from its natural oils. This shampoo leaves your hair super soft. The conditioner boasts cacao (chocolate) that will leave your curls hydrated and nourished.

After you wash and condition your hair, the next step is to use a curling cream and a blow dryer to diffuse and set the curl. Wallace used Suave Professionals Captivating Curls Mousse Cream ($2.94, Walmart.com). For your blowdryer, I’m loving the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($999.99, BedBathAndBeyond.com).

Afterward, Wallace took random sections of the hair and wrapped the tendrils around a 3/4″ FHI Heath Professional Curling Iron to define the curl pattern ($71.99, Overstock.com).

70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty

Wallace finished off the look by creating an low and effortless messy braid. He added texture and dimension by placing some face framing tendrils around Henson’s face.

Perfection!

Beauties, will you be trying this look?

Danielle James is Head of Fashion and Beauty Partnerships for HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire. She’s the Founder of Model Citizen, a peer-to-peer shopping platform that allows women to shop each others’ closets. You can find her on Instagram and Twitter: @TheIslanDiva. 

