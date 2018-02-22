LET’S MAKEUP: Celebrity Makeup Artist Camara Aunique Shares What’s In Her Bag

Danielle James
, Style & Beauty Editor
Danielle James is the Fashion and Beauty Editor for Hello Beautiful. Her current fashion obsession is Chinese rice hats. When's she's not working, Danielle enjoys traveling, cooking Trinidadian food, Duke basketball and discovering the fun idiosyncrasies of NYC.
Camara Aunique is a celebrity makeup artist with a personality to match the larger than life stars whom she works with daily. From giving June Ambrose her signature pink lip to accenting Chloe x Halle‘s effortless glow, #TeamBeautiful wanted to know the products Aunique uses on herself! The fun-loving makeup artist took a break from behind the scenes to get in front of the camera at HB studios and candidly shares with us what she keeps in her makeup bag. Watch the video above to find out what’s in Camara’s bag and her one of her favorite Black-owned makeup brands.
SHOP CAMARA’S BAG:
J’Adore Eau de Parfume ($100.00 at Dior.com)
Kryolan Matte Lipstick in ‘Ceres’ ($19.80 at US.Kryolan.com)
beautyBlender PRO ($20.00 at Sephora.com)
AJ Crimson ‘No Filter’ Lipstick ($18.50 at AJCrimson.com)
#NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 6
1. BADGLEY MISCHKA
