LET’S MAKEUP: Celebrity Makeup Artist Camara Aunique Shares What’s In Her Bag

Camara Aunique is a celebrity makeup artist with a personality to match the larger than life stars whom she works with daily. From giving June Ambrose her signature pink lip to accenting Chloe x Halle‘s effortless glow, #TeamBeautiful wanted to know the products Aunique uses on herself! The fun-loving makeup artist took a break from behind the scenes to get in front of the camera at HB studios and candidly shares with us what she keeps in her makeup bag. Watch the video above to find out what’s in Camara’s bag and her one of her favorite Black-owned makeup brands.

SHOP CAMARA’S BAG:

J’Adore Eau de Parfume ($100.00 at Dior.com)

Kryolan Matte Lipstick in ‘Ceres’ ($19.80 at US.Kryolan.com)

beautyBlender PRO ($20.00 at Sephora.com)

AJ Crimson ‘No Filter’ Lipstick ($18.50 at AJCrimson.com)

DON’T MISS:

LET’S MAKEUP: Naturi Naughton’s Shares Her Must-Haves And Launches New Lip Line

LET’S MAKEUP: Laila Ali Shares The Secret To Keeping Her Purse Organized

LET’S MAKEUP: Achieve A Romantic Brown Smokey Eye From Brock Collection