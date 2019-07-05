HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Did Jennifer Hudson’s 4th Of July Look Have A Stylish Spark? [POLL]

Danielle James is the Fashion and Beauty Director for Hello Beautiful. When's she's not working, Danielle enjoys traveling, cooking Trinidadian food, Duke basketball and discovering the fun idiosyncrasies of NYC.

Jennifer Hudson spent 4th of July performing live on stage at the Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 37-year-old singer belted out tunes for the audience wearing a silver outfit and shoes. The outfit was created by former Basketball Wives L.A. star Angel Brinks.

The outfit consisted of a light silver bodice with pewter shorts and a matching pewter jacket. Hudson wore big silver hoops and her hair half up and half down in a curly style.

She wore silver, sparkly sneakers and posted to Instagram, “Every year, I keep my fireworks on the floor!” So cute!

The crowd was undoubtedly feeling it as Jennifer Hudson posted a video to Instagram with a fan singing back to her. She affectionately wrote, “I love when y’all sing with me! He was my star! Thank u babe!”

Jennifer Hudson was styled by celebrity styling duo, Wayman and Micah. Jennifer Hudson had said she wanted to look like “a firework” on the 4th of July, which is what inspired this silver style.

We want to know: what do you think of Jennifer Hudson’s transformation into a firework? Is this look HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll below.

