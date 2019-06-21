SayHerName: Maleah Davis Honored With ‘My Little Pony’ Casket For Upcoming Funeral

Weeks after 4-year-old Maleah Davis’ body was found, she is being laid to rest this weekend.

Thanks to a generous donation, the little girl will be buried on June 22 in a casket decorated with her favorite cartoon character: My Little Pony.

According to Click 2 Houston, Trey Ganem’s SoulShine Industries created and donated a custom casket for Davis’ family, telling the news station that after being bombarded with calls they decided to give something back to the grieving family.

“A lot of people actually ended up calling us, I think it was right around 100 calls, maybe even more. We definitely wanted to do something special,” Ganem said, adding, “We try to help the family start their healing by making something a little more personal for them. It’s not for the person going in the casket, it’s for the family.”

The casket was decorated with the cartoon’s ponies as well as rainbows with her name, “Maleah Lynn Davis,” displayed in bright colors on the outside while on the inside it’s upholstered with rainbow blankets, CBS News reported.

Maleah’s biological father Craig Davis recently posted a pic of the casket on his Instagram with an array of heart emojis.

On the Richardson Mortuary’s website, Maleah’s obituary hailed the little girl as the “light of our lives.”

“She touched the lives of many; our shining, beautiful little girl, the light of our lives and the star of our hearts who leaves us smiling through our tears, it read, adding, “She was happiness personified.”

As we previously reported, in June, bones and blood found in a black garbage in southwest Arkansas were confirmed as the remains of missing 4-year-old.

Hours before the remains were found, Davis’ stepfather Derion Vence allegedly confessed to Quanell X, a former advocate for Maleah’s mother, to dumping her body in Arkansas, CNN reports.

“All I can say is he told me it was an accident, and that she is dead and where he dumped her body,” Quanell revealed. “He said he pulled over in Arkansas, got out of the car, walked to the side of the road, and dumped the body off the road.”

A roadside mowing crew reportedly discovered the black garbage bag with a pungent odor near Interstate 30. Autopsy results are pending to determine the 4-year-old’s cause of death.

Maleah was reported missing on May 4, when Vence claimed that he was carjacked and the little girl was taken by a group of Latino men. Early on police were suspicious of Vence, whose story of what happened never really added up. Days later, he was taken into custody after Maleah’s blood was found in the hallway and bathroom of the apartment he shared with her mother.

Vence remains jailed on a $1 million bond and has been charged with tampering with a corpse.

