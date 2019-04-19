CLOSE
HomeMost Recent

SpeakHER Podcast: Season 2, Episode 4, Elecia Dexter & The Democrat-Reporter

There are times in life when when we hold the power to change the narrative and Elecia's story is a shining example of just that.

Leave a comment
SpeakHER Podcast, Season 2, Episode 4

Source: iOne Creative Services

On this very special episode, host Charise Frazier has a candid discussion with Elecia Dexter, the former editor of The Democrat-Reporter, a local publication ran out of Linden, Alabama. Dexter was thrust into the national spotlight when her former employer, Goodloe Sutton, stepped down due to a racist editorial he wrote during Black History Month, titled, “Klan Needs To Rise Again.” The article called on the Klan to descend upon Washington to wreck havoc on Washington Democrats. The imagery of terror and pain that the Klan evokes for Black people in America cannot be denied.

But things became more complicated after Sutton asked Dexter to run the paper in his place. Dexter ended leaving her post weeks later near the end of March. In this episode we break down what it means to change the narrative and the importance of Black women knowing our worth and value in the workplace.

Alabama , Elecia Dexter , Goodloe Sutton , politics , racism , The Democrat-Reporter

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close