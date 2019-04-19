SpeakHER Podcast: Season 2, Episode 4, Elecia Dexter & The Democrat-Reporter

On this very special episode, host Charise Frazier has a candid discussion with Elecia Dexter, the former editor of The Democrat-Reporter, a local publication ran out of Linden, Alabama. Dexter was thrust into the national spotlight when her former employer, Goodloe Sutton, stepped down due to a racist editorial he wrote during Black History Month, titled, “Klan Needs To Rise Again.” The article called on the Klan to descend upon Washington to wreck havoc on Washington Democrats. The imagery of terror and pain that the Klan evokes for Black people in America cannot be denied.

But things became more complicated after Sutton asked Dexter to run the paper in his place. Dexter ended leaving her post weeks later near the end of March. In this episode we break down what it means to change the narrative and the importance of Black women knowing our worth and value in the workplace.

