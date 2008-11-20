HB 12-DAY WEDDING PREP, DAY 3: Flowers/Centerpieces

Flowers really make the reception for your wedding a complete package. Once you have your theme and color scheme picked out, you can go on to select florals that compliment the event. Picking wedding flowers in season can also save you a bunch of money.

Some helpful floral tips (these are only a select few of a wide range to pick from for each season):

Spring – Bells of Ireland, Casablanca Lily, Hyacinth, Lilacs, Tulip

Summer – Chrysanthemum, English Lavender, Hydrangea, Lily, Snapdragons

Fall – Aster, Dahlia, Marigold, Statice, Zinnia, Chrysanthemum, Dried Leaves

Winter – Amaryllis, Camellias, Cosmos, Holly, Star of Bethlehem, Sweet Pea

On a Budget? Try these helpful hints:

Use only in season and readily available flowers.

If you can, avoid holding your wedding in February when flower prices are at an annual high due to Valentine’s Day.

Carnations are one of the cheapest flowers out there, and can look quite lovely when carefully arranged.

More and more brides these days are arranging their own flowers, such as bouquets of simple roses tied with a ribbon.

Consider ordering flowers from an online wholesaler.

For wonderful flower arrangements at easily affordable costs, try the American Floral Distributors.

