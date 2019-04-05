SpeakHER Podcast: Season 2, Episode 2, Nadirah Simmons & The Gumbo

On this episode of the SpeakHER podcast, host Charise Frazier chats with Nadirah Simmons, the creator of “The Gumbo,” a website which she describes as a hip-hop social club for women. The site follows in the legacy of iconic brands like Honey Magazine and VIBE Vixen, which focused on making women in hip-hop and the women who love hip-hop, front and center. Simmons also talks about her vision for the platform, which she hopes will one day expand into a TV series and a yearly festival. If you love Lil’ Kim, but also want to learn about the lasting impact of New Orleans rapper Mia X, then “The Gumbo” is where you should be!

