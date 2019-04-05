CLOSE
HomeSpeakHER

SpeakHER Podcast: Season 2, Episode 2, Nadirah Simmons & The Gumbo

If you love Lil Kim, but also want to learn about the lasting legacy of New Orleans rapper Mia X, then "The Gumbo" is where you should be!

Leave a comment
SpeakHER Season 2, Episode 2

Source: iOne Creative Services

On this episode of the SpeakHER podcast, host Charise Frazier chats with Nadirah Simmons, the creator of “The Gumbo,” a website which she describes as a hip-hop social club for women. The site follows in the legacy of iconic brands like Honey Magazine and VIBE Vixen, which focused on making women in hip-hop and the women who love hip-hop, front and center. Simmons also talks about her vision for  the platform, which she hopes will one day expand into a TV series and a yearly festival. If you love Lil’ Kim, but also want to learn about the lasting impact of New Orleans rapper Mia X, then “The Gumbo” is where you should be!

Artists , black women , Charise Frazier , hip hop , music , Nadirah Simmons , Performers , rap , SpeakHER , the culture , The Gumbo

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close