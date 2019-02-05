Girl Scouts Cookies, Cardi B, Money, Remix, Twitter, Black Girl Magic
Girl Scout’s Remix Of Cardi B’s ‘Money’ To Sell Cookies Goes Viral

The rapper saw the video and tweeted back that she wants all the cookies!

Black girls are such magic and know how to use that magic wisely.

Case in point: One Girl Scout remixed Cardi B’s hit song “Money” to help boost her cookie sales. And let us tell you…it’s pretty dope!

According to KTLA, 10-year-old Kayla “Kiki” Paschall from the San Fernando Valley dropped the video this week, which since then has been retweeted more than 20,000 times.

Kiki told KTLA that she wanted to do something that would stand out, because in the past she’s encountered some rough patches trying when it to selling.

“Sometimes people will say that they’re on a diet so they don’t buy cookies, other times they’ll be like, ‘Oh, I already bought some,” she admitted.

Her mom, Shania Accius, added: “Every year, the last day of sales we’re sitting out in front of some supermarket trying to sell our last few boxes. So this year, we’re like, OK let’s try to do something strategically.”

And strategic and successful it was, because Kiki sold out of all of her cookies in a matter of two days.

And given how catchy and creative Kiki’s lyrics are, this news doesn’t surprise us.

“Black girl magic, you know the deal / Communities served, leadership skills / Studio City to Woodland Hills” and “Thin Mints are the best / Savannah Smiles delish / Do-si-dos are all bliss / Tagalongs divine / Toffee-tastic blows my mind / Hey, that really rhymes” are pure genius.

So much so, that Cardi herself took notice the remix of her song and tweeted the Girl Scouts some serious love.

“I want all the cookieshhh,” the Grammy nominee tweeted on Monday night.

Kiki’s mom responded to Cardi, thanking her for the support.

“Thank you for the retweet! This is ‘Kiki P’s’ mom,” she wrote.

“Kiki is sleeping right now, but when she wakes up it will be like Christmas Day to hear that you responded! Please reach out to me if you truly want cookies… my troop would love the support.”

Amazing!

BEAUTIES: Are you ordering your cookies this year? To buy boxes for yourself or find out who is selling them by you, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org.

