If It’s Up To La La Anthony, The Word ‘Fat’ Would Be Eliminated From Our Vocabulary

La La Anthony is taking a stab at the fashion industry again, this time, focusing on pieces for voluptuous bodies. The actress, author, and entrepreneur created her first line with then stylist, Jason Bolden called 5th and Mercer. In 2017, she partnered with Lord and Taylor for a collection that included denim, bomber jackets, and more. The line went up to a size 24, which I applauded, as it recognized she was thinking about size inclusivity within a mainstream brand.

Now she’s back with another collection and focused solely on the ‘big girls’. The Power actress has partnered with plus-size brand Ashley Stewart for a diverse collection that can handle all of your curves. She excitedly tells Hello Beautiful, “This collection is for all women sizes 12 to 32 and the capsule consists of dresses, jumpsuits, tops and bottoms including denim, activewear, and outerwear.”

The collection is full of timely and on-trend pieces. Which is a relief for plus size women who are sick of wearing florals and ruffles.

The pieces aren’t all glam, Anthony admits that her “go-to” outfit is, “Sweats and sneakers. I love getting to play dress up and being glammed out, but I’m a tomboy at heart.”

You’ll see her tomboy nature reflected through the collection with sexy joggers and crop top sweaters with mesh. It’s no surprise that the glam athleisure pieces are her favorite parts of the collection. She reveals, “My favorites are the colorblock hoodie ($74.00, AshleyStewart.com) and side stripe jogger ($64.00, AshleyStewart.com), the black sherpa jacket ($120.00, AshleyStewart.com), and the destructed hoodie dress with chainmail ($108.00, AshleyStewart.com).”

It might seem surprising to see Anthony at the helm of a collection for plus size women. Earlier this year, Amber Rose partnered with Simply Be on a collection for women, but some fashion insiders felt like it missed the mark on what plus size women were truly looking for. Anthony is an advocate for the body positive movement and is proud ot associate herself with plus size women and fashion. We spoke about the movement and she explained, “It’s all about being comfortable in your skin, being confident and loving the skin you’re in. GOD made us all in his vision and we should be happy and proud with what we have and figure out ways to make clothes work for your particular body type. When you look good, you feel good!”

She’s done just that with an array of pieces and denim that can fit (and look good) on multiple body types. She is firm on her stance of inclusivity, stating, “We have to start seeing more images of all women of all shapes and sizes on the runways, in the magazines and in beauty campaigns. We have to change the images that we are putting out there that young girls see.”

Anthony was very hands on in the creation of this collection “from concept to execution.” She applauded the “great team of designers who helped see my vision for this collection through.”

However, one thing the actress is not here for, is the use of the term “fat”. She candidly explains to Hello Beautiful, “I think the word fat is equivalent to hate speech.” While some plus size women aren’t offended by the word fat, others, like Ashley Graham, who have built their entire careers off of fat women, use it in a negative light. Though she might be slim, Lala Anthony has strong opinions on the word. “We’ve taken a simple 3 letter word and turned it into something that’s used to hurt, belittle and shame women for being who they are. Women are strong but we are also sensitive in nature.” The word fat has been polarizing in the plus size community. Some consider it simply a description, it is what it is. Other’s lean into the negative connotation and prefer terms like thicc and big boned. Body positive coach, Michelle Elman, told Insider, “Fat is not a feeling, it is not an emotion and therefore it can not be felt,” in response to Ashley Graham telling People, she “sometimes feels fat.” Anthony is calling for complete erasure of the word. She tells Hello Beautiful, “The word ‘fat’ should be eliminated from our vocabulary.”

While I personally disagree with Anthony’s desire for the word fat to be eliminated, I am here for her support of plus size women, the industry, and creating a fashionable, affordable, size inclusive line.

Beauties, what do you think of the word? The collection? You can shop the entire Ashley Stewart x Lala Anthony collection, here and in select stores nationwide.

