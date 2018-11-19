CLOSE
MODEL MONDAY: Isis King Is Too Busy Living Is Her Own Fantasy To Worry About Being Victoria’s Secret

28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards - Arrivals

(Photo Credit Leon Bennett/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Name: Isis King

Agency/Management: Pink Hammer Ent.

Claim To Fame: King was the very first openly transgender person to appear on America’s Next Top Model stealing the show in every shoot with her doe like eyes. 

Long before it was customary for people to display their preferred pronouns in their social media profiles a young girl was prancing through the New York ballroom scene pleased to be unapologetically herself no matter what that commitment to authenticity might cost.

Her name, fittingly was Isis, a deity who might not have been able to control others beliefs and actions but executed masterful power over her most important subject- herself.

GLSEN Celebrate Pride In LA

(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Isis King was introduced to the public when she sashayed onto the set of the 11th cycle of America’s Next Top Model armed with encouragement from Tyra herself who told her she should try out after seeing her at a photo shoot for cycle 10.

View this post on Instagram

October 1st… I thank GOD for yet another year! In true 80s babies style, full look inspired by the Icon @jodywatley. I learned so many lessons, excited to apply them to this next year. I’m focused, empowered, in good health, have more self love, less self doubt, a good heart, and I continue to turn my dreams into reality. I’m so blessed and thankful that whenever a dark cloud forms above my head, God continuously gives me an umbrella and lead me to dry land… ok, ok enough emotional bday talk 😭😭😭😭😭 . -Hair Unit/Styled/Concept: @hairbymarcellusandre -📸 by my bestie: @_corymalcolm -💋 by @janecosmetics . IT’S MY FREAKING BIRTHDAYYYYY! Feed me cake & give me lots of hugs! 🎂🤗♎️💋🔥❤️ . #Isis #king #retro #brunette #redlips #lace #lacefrontal #lacefrontwig #crimpedhair #80s #birthday #birthdaygirl #Libra #hoops #DMV

A post shared by Isis King (@msisisking) on

The first openly transgender model to appear on the show she was a beacon of representation for others who wanted to see themselves represented in the fashion industry.

(Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

She went on to become one of the show’s most notable faces leveraging her popularity with the show’s loyal fans and remarkable beauty booking campaigns with American Apparel and doing guest spots on shows like Showtime’s “Shameless” and “The Bold and The Beautiful”.

Once a resident of a homeless shelter that catered to LGBTQ youth King now advocates for people who need help on their journeys. She often uses her Instagram captions to spread messages of hope to others who might yet be able to see the “bigger picture.”

The Advocate 50th Anniversary Gala - Arrivals

(Photo by Lucianna Faraone Coccia/Getty Images)

King’s view keeps expanding. After years of creating her own ballroom costumes she has now tapped into a new avenue for self-expression focusing on becoming a designer.

She often shares behind-the scenes glimpses of items she is working on with followers on her Instagram page. In one story highlight she carefully adorns a white corset with gold hardware becoming inspired to add elements in the middle of the process.

Sketching since childhood, fashion has always been apart of King’s life and now that she has a chance to take the visions in her head beyond the page she is taking full advantage of the chance to live out her fantasies.

