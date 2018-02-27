Home > SoBeautiful

CoverGirl’s New Campaign Features Model With Vitiligo

This is CoverGirl's latest step at full inclusion of all beauty types.

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

It’s been a slow process, but finally mainstream beauty brands are understanding just how important it is to feature diverse and inclusive forms of beauty in their ad campaigns and product lines. This doesn’t just begin and end with featuring models with beautiful, dark complexions, it’s also about including those who may have things about themselves that the mainstream has never celebrated or considered beautiful—like vitiligo.

CoverGirl is stepping up to the plate in a big way, by featuring a model with vitiligo as the focus of its new ad campaign. According to Teen Vogue, model Amy Deanna, a black model with the skin condition that causes skin to lose pigment cells, uses CoverGirl’s TruBlend Liquid Makeup to even out the patches of vitiligo on her skin.

The ad is touching as Deanna speaks about her beauty and how she feels about herself, stating:

“Vitiligo awareness is something that is very important to me. Being given a platform to do so means so much. At the end of the day I am just like everyone else, I just happen to have spots. It’s a part of my identity, but it doesn’t define who I am. For there to be so many of us and so little representation, it’s truly disheartening. I work with CoverGirl; I’m a black woman; I have vitiligo. That is empowering.”

Teen Vogue also points out how the shift away from impossible perfection often perpetrated by beauty brands is finally gaining some traction, most recently from drugstore retailer CVS:

All too often, mainstream beauty ads for foundation tend to put forth an image of hyper-perfect skin, all flaws and eccentricities airbrushed to obliteration. It’s become such an issue that just last month, drugstore chain CVS made the decision to stop “materially” retouching the marketing images that appear on its beauty displays — and it seems that other brands are finally waking up from the unrealistic standard of beauty that all but alienates those who don’t have a porcelain complexion.

 Amy Deanna and women like her, including model Winnie Harlow, are proving that traditional beauty standards are antiquated expectations of beauty that often celebrate only a few types of women. Hopefully, more brands will follow suit and feature models with varying skin, body and hair types in their ads, so that the next generation of young women know just how beautiful they are.

You can check out the FULL CoverGirl ad BELOW:

DON’T MISS:

Black-Owned Beauty Brand ‘The Lip Bar’ Arrives At Target

This Man Thanking Rihanna For Fenty Beauty Giving His Wife Confidence Will Warm Your Heart

LET’S MAKEUP: Achieve A Romantic Brown Smokey Eye From Brock Collection

Danielle James

LET'S MAKEUP: 31 Photos Of Fenty Beauty Stunna On Black Women Of Every Shade

29 photos Launch gallery

LET'S MAKEUP: 31 Photos Of Fenty Beauty Stunna On Black Women Of Every Shade

Continue reading CoverGirl’s New Campaign Features Model With Vitiligo

LET'S MAKEUP: 31 Photos Of Fenty Beauty Stunna On Black Women Of Every Shade

Rihanna released a long lasting, semi-matte lip paint from Fenty Beauty called Stunna. Click through the gallery to see photos of Black women of all shades wearing this fiery red!

beauty , beauty diversity , beauty news , Covergirl , covergirl campaign , makeup , makeup news , style , style news

comments – Add Yours
Just Added
The Build Series Presents Taye Diggs Discussing 'Empire'
Taye Diggs Traumatized By Black Women’s Response To His Interracial Marriage
'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
#BaeGoals: Alexis Ohanian Bought Four Billboards To Welcome Serena Williams Back To Tennis
Trending Opening Of The National Museum Of African American History And Culture
‘Greenleaf’ Signs Patti LaBelle For Recurring Role
Trending The Cinema Society with Ravage Wines & Synchrony host the after party for Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther'
Boys & Girls Clubs’ STEM Centers To Receive Profits From 'Black Panther'
Trending Facebook likes
Man Murdered While On Facebook Live, Suspect Arrested
20 itemsPremiere Of Disney's 'A Wrinkle In Time' - Arrivals
We Are Loving Black-ish Star Marsai Martin’s Red Carpet Glow Up
27 itemsPremiere Of Disney's 'A Wrinkle In Time' - Arrivals
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: There Were A Lot Of Gowns With Movement At The ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ Premiere
Fast Company Innovation Festival - Issa Rae And CoverGirl's Ukonwa Ojo On The Business Of Beauty And Transformation From The Inside Out
CoverGirl Model With Vitiligo At The Center Of New Campaign
Tight beauty shot of womens face. Red lipstick and red makeup
Black-Owned Beauty Brand ‘The Lip Bar’ Arrives At Target
Laughing together
Creators Of Cool: Renae Bluitt Shares Her Life Mantra
Talking to New Employees
Creators Of Cool: Renae Bluitt Of ‘In Her Shoes’ Blog Shares How Women Can Live Their Dreams
Da Brat
For The Culture: ‘Set It Off’ Heads To The Stage
Saturday Night Live - Season 43
Tiffany Haddish Speaks Out On Netflix Deal
Courtroom gavel
White Teen Who Lied About Being Raped By 3 Black Men Found Guilty
The 18th Annual Sir Elton John Oscar Party - Los Angeles
Stacey Dash Could Be Your Next California Congresswoman If You Don’t Vote In November
Bill Cosby Trial Continues After Defense Rests
Bill Cosby’s Daughter Dead At 44