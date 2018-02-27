CoverGirl’s New Campaign Features Model With Vitiligo

It’s been a slow process, but finally mainstream beauty brands are understanding just how important it is to feature diverse and inclusive forms of beauty in their ad campaigns and product lines. This doesn’t just begin and end with featuring models with beautiful, dark complexions, it’s also about including those who may have things about themselves that the mainstream has never celebrated or considered beautiful—like vitiligo.

CoverGirl is stepping up to the plate in a big way, by featuring a model with vitiligo as the focus of its new ad campaign. According to Teen Vogue, model Amy Deanna, a black model with the skin condition that causes skin to lose pigment cells, uses CoverGirl’s TruBlend Liquid Makeup to even out the patches of vitiligo on her skin.

The ad is touching as Deanna speaks about her beauty and how she feels about herself, stating:

“Vitiligo awareness is something that is very important to me. Being given a platform to do so means so much. At the end of the day I am just like everyone else, I just happen to have spots. It’s a part of my identity, but it doesn’t define who I am. For there to be so many of us and so little representation, it’s truly disheartening. I work with CoverGirl; I’m a black woman; I have vitiligo. That is empowering.”

Teen Vogue also points out how the shift away from impossible perfection often perpetrated by beauty brands is finally gaining some traction, most recently from drugstore retailer CVS:

All too often, mainstream beauty ads for foundation tend to put forth an image of hyper-perfect skin, all flaws and eccentricities airbrushed to obliteration. It’s become such an issue that just last month, drugstore chain CVS made the decision to stop “materially” retouching the marketing images that appear on its beauty displays — and it seems that other brands are finally waking up from the unrealistic standard of beauty that all but alienates those who don’t have a porcelain complexion.

Amy Deanna and women like her, including model Winnie Harlow, are proving that traditional beauty standards are antiquated expectations of beauty that often celebrate only a few types of women. Hopefully, more brands will follow suit and feature models with varying skin, body and hair types in their ads, so that the next generation of young women know just how beautiful they are.

You can check out the FULL CoverGirl ad BELOW:

