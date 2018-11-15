Michael B. Jordan: ‘Black Women Are Amazing’

11.15.18
#TeamBeautiful was on the red black carpet at the world premiere for Creed II where we caught up with the stars of the film Michael B. Jordan, Florian Munteanu and other celebs who were out enjoying a good movie (and after party) on a Wednesday night.

When talking about his co-star Tessa Thompson, MBJ highlighted the brilliance and resilience of Black women, toting that his mother is a beautiful Black woman who raised him.

“Black women are amazing. What’s not to say about them,” he gushed.

As for his opponent, newcomer Florian Munteanu, he calls MBJ a “brother” and welcomes all the attention he’s going to get from die-hard Michael B. Jordan fans after this film because he thinks they’ll like him.

Watch it all go down:

A snippet from the #Creed2 carpet last night (shot & edited by me)… @michaelbjordan @bignasty 🥊Full Video dropping on @HelloBeautiful tomorrow 🥊 #Creed #MBJ #MichaelBJordan #Drago #Blackgirlmagic #melanin #blackwomen #amazing Last night I thought I lost all my footage from the “Creed II” red carpet after hustling to speak to Michael B Jordan. This is after I booked a videographer, but had to cancel after hitting some red tape. So I had to hold my camera in one hand, phone recorder to catch clean audio in another and ask my interview questions. All while wearing a girdle and 4-inch heels. This morning I was able to recover my footage. Long story short, it looks like glitz and glam but you’re only as good as the work you put in. I shot and edited it myself.

