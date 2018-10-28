CLOSE
Home > ThinkBeautiful

A Black Woman Warned Twitter About The #MAGABomber, Sadly They Ignored Her

Wouldn't the world would be so much better if folks just listened to us?

Leave a comment

What could have been done to prevent the #MAGABomber, Cesar Sayoc, from sending explosives to almost a dozen of Trump’s biggest critics, including Former President Obama, Congresswoman Maxine Waters and Senator Kamala Harris?

Apparently, listening to a Black woman.

According to USA TodayRochelle Ritchie, the former Press Secretary for House Democrats, reported Sayoc to Twitter TWO WEEKS before he was arrested for threatening her life after she appeared on FOX News.

One of the tweets from Sayoc’s account read: “We will see you 4 sure. Hug your loved ones real close every time you leave you home.”

Another one said, “We have nice silent Air boat ride for u here on our land Everglades Swamp .We will see you 4 sure.Hug your loved ones real close every time you leave you home.”

Pretty disturbing…so what did Twitter do? Apparently, not a damn thing.

ALSO READ: Pipe Bombs Were Sent To Trump’s Most Vocal Critics, We Blame Trump

They wrote her back, letting her know that Sayoc’s tweets did not violate their rules against abusive behavior. On Friday, he was apprehended by the FBI for sending explosives aimed to assassinate politicians and employees of CNN.

When Ritchie realized that the man who had been harassing her was the same man who allegedly sent these bombs, she was shocked and later angered by Twitter’s complacency.

She tweeted on Friday (October 26), “Hey @Twitter remember when I reported the guy who was making threats towards me after my appearance on @FoxNews and you guys sent back a bs response about how you didn’t find it that serious. Well guess what it’s the guy who has been sending #bombs to high profile politicians!!!!”

Ritchie expressed these same sentiments to USA Today.

“I had reported this to Twitter and they did absolutely nothing about it. What’s abusive behavior? Do I have to be found floating in the Everglades in order for this to be taken seriously? Does a bomb have to go off in order for this to be taken seriously?”

Initially Twitter claimed they couldn’t comment on Ritchie’s complaints or their taking down of Sayoc’s Twitter account because it was “an ongoing law enforcement investigation,” but on Friday evening, they issued an apology for not taking Ritchie’s concerns seriously.

“The tweet clearly violated our rules and should have been removed. We are deeply sorry for the error.”

Ritchie also blames President Trump for encouraging his supporters, which Sayoc was, to enact this type of violence and bigotry in our country.

“If I, as a former press secretary for Congress, can try to have some sort of responsible rhetoric when I go on conservative television or left-leaning networks, if I can frame my comments so that it does not create a hostile or volatile situation, then the president should be able to do the same,” Ritchie told USA TODAY.

“Unfortunately, he does not have that same skill set, and this is where we are now, where these people think that this is OK, and it’s absolutely not OK.”

Plenty of people took to Twitter to support Ritchie and complain about Twitter’s uneven  treatment of abuse against people of color on the social media platform:

Let’s see if Twitter will actually do better.

RELATED NEWS:

Pipe Bombs Were Sent To Trump’s Most Vocal Critics, We Blame Trump

Rest In Power: Black Twitter Mourns Death Of ‘For Colored Girls’ Playwright Ntozake Shange

Black Twitter Plans The Best #MegynKellyCanceledParty…And Baby It’s LIT!

#CancelKanye: Black Twitter Rips The Rapper For His Sunken Place Meeting With Trump
Kanye West
41 photos
#MAGABomber , Cesar Sayoc , Kamala Harris , Maxine Waters , President Obama , Rochelle Ritchie , twitter

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
CBS' 'The Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special' - Arrivals
5 Times Tracee Ellis Ross Was Our Best Friend In Our Heads
56 itemsLucha VaVOOM's Halloween Spectacular - Circo De Vampiros
Slay! The Most Creative Halloween Costumes On Instagram
25 itemsCiroc Kicks Off Halloween with Lenny S. & Kelly Rowland's Costume Couture
Fright Night! Here’s The Costumes Your Favorite Celebs Rocked For Halloween
President Trump Signs a Memorandum on Addressing China
A Black Woman Warned Twitter About The #MAGABomber, Sadly They Ignored Her
Trending Trucks On Parking Lot Against Clear Blue Sky
#SouthParkSusan: White Woman Gets Fired After Racist Rant Aimed At Two Black Women Goes Viral
37 items2018 BET Awards - Arrivals
#CouplesWeLove: Remy Ma And Papoose Always Hold Each Other Down
'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 4 Premiere
Gender Reveal: Porsha Williams Is Having A Baby….
The ingredients for a healthy smile
Inside Out: The 15 Best Foods To Feed Your Vagina
60 items Trending I Found God In Myself: The 40th Anniversary Of 'For Colored Girls' VIP Opening Reception
Rest In Power: Black Twitter Mourns Death Of ‘For Colored Girls’ Playwright Ntozake Shange
Trending Patrick McMullan Archives
Rest In Power: ‘For Colored Girls’ Playwright Ntozake Shange Dead At 70
Trending BRITAIN-ATTACK
Shooter Identified In Deadly Shooting At Pittsburgh Synagogue
58 itemsTENNIS-AUS-OPEN
Serena Williams’ Little Girl Is Living Her Best Life On The ‘Gram
11 itemsParker McKenna Posey
Parker McKenna Posey All Grown Up
Parker McKenna Posey
Former ‘My Wife Kids’ Star Parker McKenna Posey Beaten By Boyfriend, Left With Black Eye & Bruises
Listen To Black Women
Listen To Black Women | Why Are We So Pressed About Penis Size?
Confidence and Attitude; Young African Girl Looking at camera portrait
Black Teen Left With Bald Spots And First-Degree Burns After Bully Sets Her Hair On Fire
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close