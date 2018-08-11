CLOSE
Lezley McSpadden, Michael Brown’s Mother, Announces Bid For Ferguson City Council

This "Mother of the Movement" will ensure that Black lives matter in her St. Louis suburb.

Politicon Los Angeles at LA Convention Center

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Four years after her unarmed teenage son Michael Brown was shot and killed by a white police officer, Lezley McSpadden has announced her bid for Ferguson’s city council.

According to NBC News, McSpadden announced her candidacy near the exact spot where her son was shot and killed on Aug. 9, 2014 in the St. Louis suburb.

“Almost four years ago to this day, I ran down this very street, and my son was covered in a sheet,” McSpadden said, fighting back tears.

“I learned to walk again, and this is one of my first steps.”

McSpadden stressed that her campaign will focus on the following three issues: Community policing, economic equality and access to health care for Ferguson’s young children.

And for anyone who asks why she is running for office, her response is simple.

“If a mother had to watch her son lay on the street for four hours, and watch our community be completely disrespected by the people we elected, what would you do?”

“You would stand up and you would fight, too,” she concluded.

McSpadden isn’t the only Mother of the Movement to run for office in 2018. Last month, Lucy McBath, mother of slain teen Jordan McBath, won a Democratic nomination for Georgia’s House of Representative.

“What I began to recognize is that I can keep helping to build this national movement and organize for gun violence prevention,” McBath told CNN in July.

“But you’ve got to have people on the inside that are willing to do the work, creating the bills and initiatives, who will push the issue. You’ve got to have gun-sense champions on the inside. Until I’m able to create real, hard, systemic change, broad change that saves a large number of lives, there’s no justice. We’ve got children dying in the classroom. Where’s the justice in that?”

We wish both the ladies good luck in their races.

