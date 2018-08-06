Aloft Hotel Is Giving Visibility To Emerging Musical Artists

Aloft Hotels, owned by Marriott International, is committed to music and music lovers. The hotels are known for centering a lot of their vibe around music, through the XYZ Bar And Lounge, which hosts intimate music performances. Aloft is taking their dedication to music to the next level with a new partnership with Universal Music Group.

Aloft Hotels is hosting an artist discovery competition, Project Aloft Star where emerging artists have an opportunity to get their craft supported. The winner will win a prize that includes the following: an opportunity to record a single at the legendary Capitol Studios in Hollywood, mentoring from UMG’s executives (including help in selecting a song to record), and 500,000 Rewards points redeemable for Marriott International Hotel stays and other rewards (perfect when you’re going on tour!). If you are an artist, you can apply, here.

To further the excitement around the competition, Aloft and UMG have partnered to launch Project Aloft Star Tour. This is a 5 city tour. The UMG artists performing include Years & Years, Tank & the Bangas and more! The tour will conclude on November 1st and will feature the 3 finalists from the competition. The final three competitors will also have mentors called X Ambassadors, to help guide the finalists.

Toni Stoeckl, Global Brand Leader, Aloft Hotels, stated via press release, “Aloft Hotels has always been the brand for music makers and music lovers, but now through our collaboration with UMG, we’re able to support emerging artists in a more meaningful way than ever before.” Aloft, known to be a global hotel brand, is hosting concurrent competitions with UMG in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, creating opportunities on a global level.

The tour is open to every and free to attend. However, if you are a Marriott member (or a SPG member), you will be able to skip the line, attend an artist meet and greet, and more.

Find out all the details about the tour and the competition, here.

