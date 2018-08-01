CLOSE
A Florida Woman Who Went Into Labor After Being Kicked In The Stomach By A Cop Is Speaking Out

Evoni Murray told reporters she was "grateful because he's ok."

A new mom is speaking out after an encounter with a cop sent her into early labor, WSVN reports.

Evoni Murray gave birth to her son, Joseph, after an off-duty Miami Beach officer kicked her in the stomach. Despite the trauma, Joseph was born healthy at six pounds, four ounces.

“I’m grateful ’cause he’s a blessing,” she told the press. “I’m grateful because he’s OK.”

Murray was walking with her boyfriend on South Beach when they encountered Officer Ambar Pacheco. The details of the altercation are unclear, but Murray was kicked and left in pain while Pacheco was apprehended by authorities.

“The pain was really — it was shock,” 27-year-old Murray said. “I really didn’t have no understanding of anything. I just wanted to make sure my baby was safe.”

“Just looking at him, what if I didn’t have him?” said Murray of her son. “Then what? The situation would have been different.”

The Floridian said she is waiting on the police department to settle the issue.

“That’s why I’m trying to wait for the Miami Beach Police Department to figure it out for me,” said Murray. “I wish I was a mind reader, but I’m not.”

Pacheco was immediately fired and is facing battery charges.

SOURCE: WSVN

