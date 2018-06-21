CLOSE
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Ciara Debuts New Hair For Date Night In London

Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson had a date night while in London.

Date Night In London. Me and My Hubby In @TomFord. V&A

The singer posted a photo on Instagram of the pair stepping out looking fresh. Both Mr. and Mrs. Wilson looked fresh in their date night ‘fits rocking Tom Ford.

Ciara stood out in an all pink ensemble that popped beautifully against her melanin and gave us some serious 70’s glam.

Tom Ford - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty

Her hot pink blazer was modeled by Joan Smalls on the runway. So fire!

Tom Ford - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty

The whole ensemble Ciara wore was modeled as she sat front row for Tom Ford’s Spring/Summer 2018.

V&A Annual Summer Party 2018 In Partnership With Harrods

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

She sported a dramatic brow, a golden eye, and capped it off with a nude lipstick. However, it was her new hairdo that was the star of the show. Ciara, known for sleek hair or beachy waves, gave us a mid-length black curly look with bangs.

A new hairstyle can make one feel like a brand new person and Ciara is working it! Beauties, we have to know: are you loving her look? Take our poll below and sound off in the comment section.

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Fashion Show and Tea

Check Out Ciara's Most Fashionable Moments

19 photos Launch gallery

Check Out Ciara's Most Fashionable Moments

Check Out Ciara's Most Fashionable Moments

Singer Ciara may be known for her dance moves, but we are crushing on her style! Whether the mom of two is showing off her impeccable legs or keeping it casual in athleisure, we picked her top fashion moments. Tell us which one is your favorite.

