HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Ciara Debuts New Hair For Date Night In London

Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson had a date night while in London.

The singer posted a photo on Instagram of the pair stepping out looking fresh. Both Mr. and Mrs. Wilson looked fresh in their date night ‘fits rocking Tom Ford.

Ciara stood out in an all pink ensemble that popped beautifully against her melanin and gave us some serious 70’s glam.

Her hot pink blazer was modeled by Joan Smalls on the runway. So fire!

The whole ensemble Ciara wore was modeled as she sat front row for Tom Ford’s Spring/Summer 2018.

She sported a dramatic brow, a golden eye, and capped it off with a nude lipstick. However, it was her new hairdo that was the star of the show. Ciara, known for sleek hair or beachy waves, gave us a mid-length black curly look with bangs.

A new hairstyle can make one feel like a brand new person and Ciara is working it! Beauties, we have to know: are you loving her look? Take our poll below and sound off in the comment section.

