CLOSE
Home > Most Recent

Man Finds His Wife & Her Alleged Lover Dead In Garage From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Authorities believe their deaths were accidental. 

Leave a comment

A New Jersey man got the shock of his life when he arrived home on Monday to find his wife and her alleged lover, the couple’s mechanic, dead in their garage from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Kahali Johnson walked into his Newark home and discovered his wife Tameka Hargrave and the unidentified mechanic lying on the floor next to a running vehicle around 9 p.m.

Johnson said he went to investigate after an alarm went off due to a strong odor of gas in the couple’s apartment. The smell of exhaust prompted Johnson to search further, leading him to the garage.

“Basically she died because of carbon monoxide,” Johnson said. “They do not have adequate alarm systems, because if there had been an alarm in that garage, people would have been alerted to the fact that it was going on.”

“As I tried to step to open the last garage door, I see the mechanic, he’s laid out,” Johnson said in an interview with WABC. “She’s just a few feet away, she’s laid out. And pretty much I had to call 911 because, at this time, with that level of emissions, I knew that they were gone.”

Authorities believe their deaths were accidental.

“Basically she died because of carbon monoxide,” Johnson said. “They do not have adequate alarm systems, because if there had been an alarm in that garage, people would have been alerted to the fact that it was going on.”

SOURCE: WABC

DON’T MISS:

Report: Emmett Till Case To Be Reopened By Justice Department

Ohio Woman Used 911 As Her Personal Customer Service On 11-Year-Old Newspaper Delivery Boy

death , mechanic , New Jersey , newark

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading Man Finds His Wife & Her Alleged Lover Dead In Garage From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

comments – add yours
Just Added
10 itemsABC's 'Scandal' - Season Seven
The 2018 Emmys: Nine Nomination Snubs That Have Us In Our Feelings
Newsworthy
Dear Sandra: What We’ve Learned From Your Death After Three Revolutions Around The Sun
Whitney Houston
Cissy Houston Says She Has ‘Difficulty Believing’ Allegations That Whitney Houston Was Molested By Her Cousin
Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert
Teyana Taylor Spills The Tea On Threesomes With Iman
13 items2017 Harper's Bazaar Icons
We’re Rooting For Everybody Black: The 2018 Emmy Nominations (We Care About)
Text On Brick Wall
Man Finds His Wife & Her Alleged Lover Dead In Garage From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 4
Will Smith Just Smashed The Shiggy #InMyFeelingsChallenge
33rd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
Gospel Artist Keyondra Lockett Talks How She Stays Empowered
Citlali Perez and her Father
‘Praying For Rain’: Teen Daughter Of Mexican Immigrant Shares Touching Piece On Father’s Struggle
Emmett Till
Report: Emmett Till Case To Be Reopened By Justice Department
Ericka Hart
Sex Educator Ericka Hart Is On A Mission To Eradicate Medical Racial Bias From Our Healthcare Systems
Roc Nation's Pre-GRAMMY Brunch - Arrivals
Remy Ma Plans To Start Fund For Women Having Trouble Conceiving
Afro american couple drinking coffee at home
Candid Conversation: Here’s What A Man Had To Say About Why Some Black Men Date Outside Their Race
11 itemsPapa John's International Rings the NASDAQ Opening Bell
Papa Johns Is Still Cancelled: Owner Used N-Word In May Conference Call
35 itemsIF BEALE STREET COULD TALK
PHOTOS: #TeamBeautiful Hits New Orleans For All The Essence Fest Events
Newspaper Boy Delivering Morning Paper
Ohio Woman Used 911 As Her Personal Customer Service On 11-Year-Old Newspaper Delivery Boy
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close