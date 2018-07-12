CLOSE
Home > Most Recent

Report: Emmett Till Case To Be Reopened By Justice Department

A federal report sent to congress in March noted that the 1955 case would be reopened in light of unspecified "new information."

Leave a comment

In light of “new information,” Emmett Till’s death investigation will be opened by the government, according to the AP.

The 14-year-old’s death by lynching in Money, Mississippi rocked the proverbial core of America and as a result became a watershed moment in the civil rights movement. The Chicago teen was lynched while visiting family.

A federal report sent to congress in March noted that the 1955 case would be re-opened, but did not specifically indicate what the new information may be.

Till’s harrowing death was recently profiled in a book titled, “The Blood of Emmett Till,” written by researcher, Timothy B. Tyson. In the book, a white woman named Carolyn Dunham was quoted saying that she falsely testified in court when she claimed Till grabbed and whistled at her while making sexual advances.

Dunham’s initial allegations against the teen led to his death after a white mob, including Dunham’s then husband Roy Bryant and his half-brother, J.W. Milam, beat and shot Till, then weighed his body down with a cotton gin before throwing him in the Tallahatchie River.

Bryant and Milam were arrested and charged with murder, but later acquitted in Till’s death. In a 1956 magazine interview, the two men confessed to Till’s death, but were never re-tried. Bryant and Milam are now deceased.

Supporters believes Dunham’s confession, coupled with multiple requests from Till’s family, led to the Justice Department’s decision.

The case was initially reopened in 2005, but was closed in 2007.

SOURCE: AP

DON’T MISS:

Emmett Till Memorial Defaced By Vandals…Again

Emmett Till Accuser Reveals She Lied About Claims That Led To Lynching

Civil Rights , Emmett Till , Justice Department , Lynching , Mississippi

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading Report: Emmett Till Case To Be Reopened By Justice Department

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

comments – add yours
Just Added
10 itemsABC's 'Scandal' - Season Seven
The 2018 Emmys: Nine Nomination Snubs That Have Us In Our Feelings
Newsworthy
Dear Sandra: What We’ve Learned From Your Death After Three Revolutions Around The Sun
Whitney Houston
Cissy Houston Says She Has ‘Difficulty Believing’ Allegations That Whitney Houston Was Molested By Her Cousin
Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert
Teyana Taylor Spills The Tea On Threesomes With Iman
13 items2017 Harper's Bazaar Icons
We’re Rooting For Everybody Black: The 2018 Emmy Nominations (We Care About)
Text On Brick Wall
Man Finds His Wife & Her Alleged Lover Dead In Garage From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 4
Will Smith Just Smashed The Shiggy #InMyFeelingsChallenge
33rd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
Gospel Artist Keyondra Lockett Talks How She Stays Empowered
Citlali Perez and her Father
‘Praying For Rain’: Teen Daughter Of Mexican Immigrant Shares Touching Piece On Father’s Struggle
Emmett Till
Report: Emmett Till Case To Be Reopened By Justice Department
Ericka Hart
Sex Educator Ericka Hart Is On A Mission To Eradicate Medical Racial Bias From Our Healthcare Systems
Roc Nation's Pre-GRAMMY Brunch - Arrivals
Remy Ma Plans To Start Fund For Women Having Trouble Conceiving
Afro american couple drinking coffee at home
Candid Conversation: Here’s What A Man Had To Say About Why Some Black Men Date Outside Their Race
11 itemsPapa John's International Rings the NASDAQ Opening Bell
Papa Johns Is Still Cancelled: Owner Used N-Word In May Conference Call
35 itemsIF BEALE STREET COULD TALK
PHOTOS: #TeamBeautiful Hits New Orleans For All The Essence Fest Events
Newspaper Boy Delivering Morning Paper
Ohio Woman Used 911 As Her Personal Customer Service On 11-Year-Old Newspaper Delivery Boy
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close