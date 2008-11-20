M.I.A. Talks About Love And Marriage

Money don’t mean a thang to hip-hop artist M.I.A. In the December issue of SPIN magazine she speaks on her marriage to Ben Brewer, son of Warner Music CEO Edgar Bronfman Jr., which enters her into one of the wealthiest families in America.

On meeting her fiancé, Ben Brewer:

“When he asked me out on a date, I thought, ‘I don’t know,'” she continues about Brewer, with whom she’s also expecting a child. “It’s like crossing over to the other side. I’ve always had that fuck-the-system mentality, and his dad is so ‘the System.'”

On dating guys who are broke:

“Still, I know I’ll catch flak,” she admits. “But I think I would’ve been screwed either way. I kept dating guys who were broke, who came from the streets, or from backgrounds like mine, but they didn’t necessarily treat me any better. My fiancé is really a great guy.”

