Home > Most Recent

80-Year-Old White Man Investigated For Hate Crime After Calling Black Woman The N-Word In Parking Lot

By the way, all of this was over a parking space...

Charise Frazier , Staff Writer, Producer

Charise Frazier is a multi-media journalist and a pop-culture news junkie who is passionate about making social change through writing.

Leave a comment

A startling encounter in a Santa Monica parking lot turned into a hate crime investigation after an 80-year-old white man and an unidentified Black woman scuffled over a parking lot space on Tuesday evening.

Enrique Conde, who captured the video on his phone, said he was pulling into a space in the parking lot of the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Campus when he heard Fredric Allan Shinerock screaming the N-word.

In the video, you can hear and see the encounter between Shinerock and the woman.

“You don’t belong (unintelligible)! Go back to South LA! Shut your f–king ugly, n—-r mouth. You’re a n—-r!” you can hear Shinerock saying.

The camera also swings to show the woman walking up to Shinerock. When she dares him to call her the N-word again they get into a physical confrontation, swinging at each other. A lone parking attendant lazily tries to hold the woman back, while another bystander yells at the woman to leave.

“It was shocking to see that but, unfortunately, it’s not the first time I’ve seen a racial tirade over a parking space in Santa Monica,” Conde said in an interview with the Santa Monica Daily Press. “A lot of people come into work who are not from the area and you see that friction sometimes,” he continued.

According to the New York Post, the two got into an argument over a parking space, after the woman, who is also a student, was parked over the line in one of the spaces. As she tried to correct her parking job, the man began thrusting hate speech towards her.

Shinerock was questioned and cited by police, but walked away. KABC reports that the incident is being investigated as a hate crime. The woman was evaluated by paramedics but opted not to go to the hospital.

College president Kathryn Jeffrey released the following statement in regards to the incident:

“We will continue to do our utmost to uphold our commitment to provide a safe and inclusive learning environment.We will take immediate and evident action to reinforce to our students, college community, and guests that there is no room for hate at Santa Monica College.”

The Santa Monica Police Department put out a call to the community in case anyone knows further details. They are asking to contact them at  (310) 434-4300 and ask to speak to the sergeant on duty regarding case number 18-216, KABC reports.

SOURCE: New York Post,  Santa Monica Daily PressKABC

DON’T MISS:

North Carolina Teen Accepted To 113 Colleges & Awarded Over $4.5M In Scholarship Aid

Two Young Black Men Lynched In Oklahoma By Four Whites And It’s Getting No Media Attention

Los Angeles , parking lot , racism , Santa Monica

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading 80-Year-Old White Man Investigated For Hate Crime After Calling Black Woman The N-Word In Parking Lot

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

comments – add yours
Just Added
Kanye West
No Ebro, It’s Not A Black Woman’s Job To Save Kanye
Automated car parking system
80-Year-Old White Man Investigated For Hate Crime After Calling Black Woman The N-Word In Parking Lot
LTBW Episode 4 toxic masculinity
LTBW Episode 4: Are We Currently Experiencing A Crisis Of Masculinity?
'Kevin Hart: What Now?' New York Screening
Kevin Hart’s Friend Accused Of Extorting Him
Jay Z And Timbaland Appear At Federal Court For Copyright Trial
The SEC Has Subpoenaed Jay-Z Over Rocawear Deal With Iconix
Primary Wave 11th Annual Pre-GRAMMY Party - Arrivals
Brandy Reveals Her Weight Gain Is Due To A “Foodcation,” Not Pregnancy
Keep a Child Alive\'s 13th Annual Black Ball - Arrivals
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Alicia Keys Is Mixing Patterns, Colors, And Texture For This Look
Fifth Annual College Signing Day in Philadelphia, PA
GET THE LOOK: Michelle Obama Wore This Double Denim Jacket For College Signing Day
Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Five
Amazon Greenlights Meek Mill Doc Produced By Jay-Z
Three multi-racial office workers in boardroom
ColorComm Expands Offerings To Millennials With #C2NextGen
University Of Birmingham Hold Degree Congregations
North Carolina Teen Accepted To 113 Colleges & Awarded Over $4.5M In Scholarship Aid
Brit Awards 2016 - Red Carpet Arrivals
Rihanna Shot Her Vogue Cover 24 Hours After Being Sick
Trending Build Presents The Cast Of 'Snowfall'
Snowfall Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed + Teaser Trailer Drops
Two Young Black Men Lynched In Oklahoma By Four Whites And It’s Getting No Media Attention
Trending Toddler Caught In Crossfire Of Shooting In Chicago
Connecticut Hostage Explosions Injure Several Officers
Memorial for Las Vegas mass shooting victims
Police Release Body Cam Footage From 2017 Las Vegas Shooting
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close