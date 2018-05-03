Home > Most Recent

North Carolina Teen Accepted To 113 Colleges & Awarded Over $4.5M In Scholarship Aid

Jasmine Harrison epitomizes what it means when we chant #BlackGirlMagic.

Charise Frazier , Staff Writer, Producer

Jasmine Harrison, a 17-year-old teen from Greensboro, North Carolina is out here shining and making waves on her road to higher education.

Harrison was accepted to 113 schools and awarded over $4.5 million in scholarship aid, according to WFMY 2. 26 of the accepted schools were Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU).

She was offered a full ride to three historically Black colleges: Ed Waters College, Mississippi Valley State University and Bennett College.

Harrison accepted a full ride to Bennet College, located in her hometown. She gives all the praise to her family and school administrators who helped her with the applying process.

“On those late nights when I was filling out those applications with my mom and we just felt like we cannot do this, we just ended up singing gospel songs together to get through the night.” Harrison said.

Application fees only racked up to $135 because she took advantage of two application services.

Harrison used the Common Black College Application, a website which allows students to universally submit applications to various HBCU’s. She also told WFMY that the College Foundation of North Carolina (CFNC) College Application Week, enabled her to apply to a variety of state schools for free.

She plans to major in biology during her time at Bennett, all in hopes of becoming a NICU nurse. We wish you all the luck!!

