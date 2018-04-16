Home > Most Recent

Beyoncé Launches The ‘Homecoming Scholars Awards Program’ After Epic Coachella Performance

The singer announced a new initiative in which four historically Black colleges will receive funds towards scholarship aid.

Charise Frazier , Staff Writer, Producer

Charise Frazier is a multi-media journalist and a pop-culture news junkie who is passionate about making social change through writing.

With all the Greek paraphernalia and HBCU imagery Beyoncé evoked at Coachella, many wondered what was up Queen Bey’s sleeve.

On Monday, the singer announced a new scholarship program launched through her philanthropic initiative, BeyGood, which will allot funds to four historically Black colleges.

“Today, Beyoncé, through her BeyGOOD initiative, announces the four schools to receive the newly established Homecoming Scholars Award Program for the 2018-2019 academic year,” the post read.

Beyoncé announces the Homecoming Scholars Awards Program. 🎓 ______________ Today, Beyoncé, through her BeyGOOD initiative, announces the four schools to receive the newly established Homecoming Scholars Award Program for the 2018-2019 academic year. The Universities, Xavier, Wilberforce, Tuskegee and Bethune-Cookman, are all Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). HBCUs are institutions of higher education in the United States that were established before the Civil Rights Act of 1964 with the intention of primarily serving the African-American community. On Saturday, April 14, Beyoncé made history at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival by becoming the first Black woman to headline in the festival's 19-year run. The jubilant set, housed on a pyramid stage with 150-plus cast members, dutifully in-sync, was the first time the icon returned to her home, the stage, in over one year. The show, with its homage to excellence in education, was a celebration of the homecoming weekend experience, the highest display of college pride. The energy-filled production put the spotlight on art and culture, mixing the ancient and the modern, which resonated masterfully through the marching band, performance art, choir and dance. It was the impetus to mark her second scholarship program. ____________________ The Homecoming Scholars Award Program for 2018-2019 will expand to all qualifying students at the four universities, regardless of gender. The disciplines will include literature, creative arts, African- American studies, science, education, business, communications, social sciences, computer science and engineering. All applicants must maintain a 3.5 GPA or above. All finalists and winners will be selected by the universities. Winners will be announced this summer. Visit beyonce.com for more info.

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

 

Xavier, Wilberforce, Tuskegee and Bethune-Cookman will offer the funds to qualifying students attending the four universities. Students who apply must maintain a 3.5 gpa and pursue a degree in the following disciplines: creative arts, African-American studies, science, education, business, communications, social sciences, computer science and engineering. Scholarship recipients will be announced in the summer.

“The show, with its homage to excellence in education, was a celebration of the homecoming weekend experience, the highest display of college pride,” the post continued.

This is the second scholarship effort launched through the BeyGOOD Initiative. In 2017, the singer announced the Formation Scholars Program which offered four scholarships to women studying creative arts, music or literature.

