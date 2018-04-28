Home > ThinkBeautiful

Who Approved This? Virginia Newspaper Runs KKK Flyer On Front Page

While the Westmore News claims they only published the entire flyer for an article, the Colonial Beach community is still up in arms.

Kellee Terrell , Contributing Writer

Contributing Writer

Leave a comment
Ku Klux Klan Holds Rally Outside South Carolina Statehouse

Source: John Moore / Getty

Yes, in 2018 in Trump’s America, local newspapers think it’s OK to publish ads for the KKK.

Case in point: Recently, a Virginia newspaper ran a huge recruitment ad for the Ku Klux Klan on its front page. The ad, which accompanied an article in the Westmoreland News, claimed that “Negros” should “apologize for” bankrupting America, “selling drugs to buy bling” and killing police.

That, and they claim that we and the “Jews” have gone too far. They want for white America to “wake up” and get with their program.

Take a look for yourself:

Clearly the Colonial Beach community is up in arms, with one resident, Betty Tate Thompson telling WTVR News that it all started when neighbors saw a story in the Westmoreland News about the KKK spreading recruitment flyers. Soon after, the paper published the complete copy of the racist and anti-Semitic flyer.

“They posted the whole flyer as if they were giving them free advertising,” said Thompson. “It even had the number on flyer to contact the head of the KKK. Which I thought was totally ridiculous!”

Police Chief Danny Plott was shocked by the ad and emailed the newspaper to complain about these “domestic terrorists.”

“That kind of shocked me, and I wrote them a very strongly worded email,” said Plott.

The editor wrote him back with an explanation that still makes no sense to us.

“She explained that she wanted to put it in to show people that those of us in Colonial Beach who may think there’s not racism; there is and I think she didn’t expect for this to blow up the way it did and with this outcome,” explained Plott.

That, and the paper added this disclaimer to the bottom: “Westmoreland News in no way condones or supports the content or message of this flyer, nor does it condone or support any branch of the Loyal White Knights, or the KKK.”

But for many residents, it doesn’t matter.

“At this point, the flyer doesn’t even matter. It’s on the front page of the newspaper for everybody to see,” one resident stressed.

RELATED NEWS:

Chadwick Boseman Shares His Surreal Experience Of Driving Past KKK Rallies While Filming ‘Black Panther’

Florida School Shooter Nikolas Cruz Tied To White Supremacist Group

#BlackExcellence: Spike Lee And Jordan Peele Will Join Forces For KKK Thriller ‘Black Klansman’

Ku Klux Klan Rally

Haunting Images Of The KKK's Rally In South Carolina

8 photos Launch gallery

Haunting Images Of The KKK's Rally In South Carolina

Continue reading Who Approved This? Virginia Newspaper Runs KKK Flyer On Front Page

Haunting Images Of The KKK's Rally In South Carolina

KKK , newspapers , Virginia

comments – add yours
Just Added
20 itemsKanye West
Black Twitter Has Words For Kanye’s New Song Showing His Support Trump
Ku Klux Klan Holds Rally Outside South Carolina Statehouse
Who Approved This? Virginia Newspaper Runs KKK Flyer On Front Page
TCM Honors Screen Legend Cicely Tyson With Hand And Footprint Ceremony
Cicely Tyson Honored At TCL Chinese Theatre With Hand And Footprint Ceremony
Christian Dior : Tunnel - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017
Is Rihanna Moving To Paris For Love?
90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Danai Gurira Won’t Contour, But She Loves A Good Lip
Calvin Klein Collection - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week Menswear Autumn/Winter 2014
Ciara Calls Future An Absentee Father
LaGuardia Airport, New York City
This Is How Flying Fat & Black Became Criminalized On An American Airlines Flight
African American in Prison
Florida Judge Forced To Step Down After Bullying Black Woman Who Died Two Days Later
Kanye West, Bill Cosby, Nas
These Men Aren’t Gods
Listen To Black Women: Episode 3
‘Listen To Black Women’ Episode 3: What In The World Is The ‘Spirit Of Girlfriend’?
US-AVIATION-AMERICAN AIRLINES
Family Sues American Airlines After Young Black Woman Died On Flight That Made No Emergency Landing
Cardi B for GQ
Cardi B Announces She’s Cancelling Concerts Due to Her Pregnancy
Erica Dias
How Erica Dias Took Control Of Her Career & Started Her Own PR Firm
Mixed race mother nursing newborn baby
Virginia Woman Gives Birth Alone In Hotel Room Using Towels, Knives & Shoelaces
Jury Deliberations Continue In Retrial Of Bill Cosby
Breaking: Bill Cosby Found Guilty On All Counts Of Sexual Assault
President-Elect Donald Trump Holds Meetings At Trump Tower
Kanye Posts Pic Wearing A MAGA Hat, Calls Trump His ‘Brother,’ Black Twitter Eviscerates Him
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close