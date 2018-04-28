Who Approved This? Virginia Newspaper Runs KKK Flyer On Front Page

Yes, in 2018 in Trump’s America, local newspapers think it’s OK to publish ads for the KKK.

Case in point: Recently, a Virginia newspaper ran a huge recruitment ad for the Ku Klux Klan on its front page. The ad, which accompanied an article in the Westmoreland News, claimed that “Negros” should “apologize for” bankrupting America, “selling drugs to buy bling” and killing police.

That, and they claim that we and the “Jews” have gone too far. They want for white America to “wake up” and get with their program.

Take a look for yourself:

Clearly the Colonial Beach community is up in arms, with one resident, Betty Tate Thompson telling WTVR News that it all started when neighbors saw a story in the Westmoreland News about the KKK spreading recruitment flyers. Soon after, the paper published the complete copy of the racist and anti-Semitic flyer.

“They posted the whole flyer as if they were giving them free advertising,” said Thompson. “It even had the number on flyer to contact the head of the KKK. Which I thought was totally ridiculous!”

Police Chief Danny Plott was shocked by the ad and emailed the newspaper to complain about these “domestic terrorists.”

“That kind of shocked me, and I wrote them a very strongly worded email,” said Plott.

The editor wrote him back with an explanation that still makes no sense to us.

“She explained that she wanted to put it in to show people that those of us in Colonial Beach who may think there’s not racism; there is and I think she didn’t expect for this to blow up the way it did and with this outcome,” explained Plott.

That, and the paper added this disclaimer to the bottom: “Westmoreland News in no way condones or supports the content or message of this flyer, nor does it condone or support any branch of the Loyal White Knights, or the KKK.”

But for many residents, it doesn’t matter.

“At this point, the flyer doesn’t even matter. It’s on the front page of the newspaper for everybody to see,” one resident stressed.

