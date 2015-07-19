KKK , racism , South carolina
Haunting Images Of The KKK’s Rally In South Carolina

Posted July 19, 2015

1. KKK Rally

Ku Klux Klan Holds Rally Outside South Carolina Statehouse Source:Getty

Police restrain a counter protesters following a Ku Klux Klan demonstration at the state house building on July 18, 2015 in Columbia, South Carolina. The KKK protested the removal of the Confederate flag from the state house grounds and hurled racial slurs at minorities as law enforcement tried to prevent violence between the opposing groups. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

2. Ku Klux Klan Holds Rally Outside South Carolina Statehouse

Ku Klux Klan Rally Source:Getty

A member of the Ku Klux Klan lies injured after a demonstration at the state capitol building on July 18, 2015 in Columbia, South Carolina turned violent. Hundreds of people protested the demonstration as law enforcement tried to prevent violence between the opposing groups.

3. Inside a KKK Rally

Ku Klux Klan Rally Source:Getty

Police restrain protesters as Ku Klux Klan members depart the state capitol building after a Klan demonstration on July 18, 2015 in Columbia, South Carolina. The KKK was protesting the removal of the Confederate flag from the capital grounds, as law enforcement tried to prevent violence between oposing groups. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

4. KKK Rally

Ku Klux Klan Rally Source:Getty

Police try to separate protesters and Ku Klux Klan members during a Klan demonstration at the state house building on July 18, 2015 in Columbia, South Carolina. The KKK protested the removal of the Confederate flag from the state house grounds, as law enforcement tried to prevent violence between the opposing groups. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

5. KKK Rally

Ku Klux Klan Holds Rally Outside South Carolina Statehouse Source:Getty

The KKK protested the removal of the Confederate flag from the state house grounds and shouted racial slurs against minorities, as law enforcement tried to prevent violence between the opposing groups. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

6. KKK Rally

Ku Klux Klan Holds Rally Outside South Carolina Statehouse Source:Getty

Ku Klux Klan members and their children depart the state house building under police escort after staging a demonstration on July 18, 2015 in Columbia, South Carolina. The KKK protested the removal of the Confederate flag from the state house grounds and shouted racial slurs against minorities, as law enforcement tried to prevent violence between the opposing groups. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

7. KKK Rally

Ku Klux Klan Holds Rally Outside South Carolina Statehouse Source:Getty

A Ku Klux Klan demonstration at the state house building on July 18, 2015 in Columbia, South Carolina. The KKK protested the removal of the Confederate flag from the state house grounds and hurled racial slurs at minorities as law enforcement tried to prevent violence between the opposing groups. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

8. KKK Rally

Ku Klux Klan Holds Rally Outside South Carolina Statehouse Source:Getty

Police restrain a counter protesters following a Ku Klux Klan demonstration at the state house building on July 18, 2015 in Columbia, South Carolina. The KKK protested the removal of the Confederate flag from the state house grounds and hurled racial slurs at minorities as law enforcement tried to prevent violence between the opposing groups. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

