Family Sues American Airlines After Young Black Woman Died On Flight That Made No Emergency Landing

The parents and husband of a 25-year-old South Carolina woman have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against American Airlines.

According to WSFA News, Brittany Oswell and her husband Cory Oswell were on American Airlines Flight from Honolulu to Dallas-Fort Worth, TX on April 15, 2016 when she suffered a deadly embolism.

The lawsuit alleges that the flight crew never diverted the plane to get her help and that the medical equipment on the plane was faulty.

The family of a South Carolina woman who died after suffering a medical emergency midflight is now suing American Airlines alleging wrongful death. Brittany Oswell, 25, suffered an embolism while flying from Honolulu, Hawaii to Dallas, Texas 2 years ago. https://t.co/HKRc54LIRw — parker (@Pnwowl) April 27, 2018

Court papers state that three hours after the plane took off, Oswell, who was a nurse, became dizzy, her speech started to slur and she fainted. When she regained consciousness, a doctor on the flight initially thought she was having a panic attack.

But a few hours later, it was clear that wasn’t the case.

The lawsuit alleges that Oswell later went to the bathroom, vomited and defecated on herself. The doctor on the plane immediately told the flight attendants to inform the flight crew that it needed to divert the plane to the nearest airport so she could get proper medical care.

That never happened.

The plane continued on to Dallas-Fort Worth for the next 45 minutes after an on-call doctor consulted by the flight crew told them not to stop. ABC News noted that during the rest of the flight, Oswell stopped breathing and her pulse stopped. The doctor and flight attendants attempted to use a defibrillator on Oswell three times, but the lawsuit claims “no shock was administered.” Not to mention, the two blood pressure cuffs on the plane also failed.

Sadly, Oswell never regained consciousness and was transported to Baylor Medical Center, where she was diagnosed with anoxic brain damage and an acute embolism.

She spent three days on total life support before she died.

Tina Starks, Oswell’s mother, told ABC News she believes American Airlines should have landed the plane much earlier to help her daughter, who was clearly in distress.

“We absolutely felt like this was not taken very seriously,” Starks said.

“She’s no longer here to do anything with us and it’s all because someone made a business decision to keep flying a plane when she needed emergency medical help that they could not provide because of inadequacies on board the flight.”

“One person makes a decision and it changes our whole life, our outcome, everything,” Chris Starks, Oswell’s father, added.

American Airlines didn’t have much to say about the lawsuit other than,”We take the safety of our passengers very seriously and we are looking into the details of the complaint.”

RELATED NEWS:

#MeToo: Anika Noni Rose Says She Was Sexually Assaulted On A Plane

American Airlines Kicks Black Harvard Law Student And Her Child Off Its Flight

EMT Dragged Dying Woman From American Airlines Flight

Also On HelloBeautiful: