Home > ThinkBeautiful

American Airlines Kicks Black Harvard Law Student And Her Child Off Its Flight

Pilot boots young mother and her baby from flight after asking where she works.

Sonya Eskridge , Contributing Writer

Sonya Eskridge is a writer from Maryland, who started her news career in radio at the age of 17. After graduating from Virginia Tech, she went on to write for a national publication where she was able to mold her personal voice. Always looking for ways to inform on important issues--or share her love of nerdy and girly things—Sonya thoroughly enjoys writing about a wide range of subjects.

US-AVIATION-AMERICAN AIRLINES

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

American Airlines is once again in the news for kicking a Black woman off one of its flights.

Briana Williams, a 24-year-old Harvard Law student, was traveling from Atlanta to New York when she was booted from one of American’s planes. According to The New York Daily News, Brianna and her 4-month-old daughter had to sleep at the airport in order to catch the next flight to New York after they were removed from the flight they originally booked.

Reportedly, Briana was forced off of the airplane back in late August after asking staff to return her baby’s stroller during a 5-hour weather delay.

Briana, who was also carrying three bags, reportedly asked the airline staff to return the stroller as soon as she found out the flight had been delayed. Attendants refused to return the item, and she refused to leave without it after being made to check it at the gate.

When the pilot was called over, Briana said that he had asked her where she works. Witnessed told The Daily News that he called police on her when she declined to answer the question.

She remembers the pilot being “very disgruntled and aggressive” in his demeanor towards her.

This news comes just days after Tamika Mallory, co-chair of The Women’s March, was kicked off of another American Airlines flight from Miami to New York. Briana contacted the Daily News once she read about that incident.

Like Tamika, Briana was also booted from her flight by the pilot, who did not appear to have any oversight in deciding to eject Briana from the airplane. She plans to file a lawsuit against American Airlines, which attempted to offer her 25,000 flying miles as compensation for the humiliating incident. Brianna declined the offer because much more is at stake.

“This type of unregulated discretion is a segue into discriminatory policy,” Briana told The Daily News.

“The pilot put me in a potentially dangerous situation with law enforcement as a young, black woman, saying that I was a ‘threat,’” she added. “This type of rhetoric paralyzes the African-American community, and I want to ensure that policies are put in place that regulate the pilot’s discretionary abilities.”

RELATED STORIES:

EMT Dragged Dying Woman From American Airlines Flight

Uh Oh! American Airlines Suspends Employee After Video Shows Altercation With Mom Holding Her Baby

Did American Airlines Racially Profile This Woman Because Of Her Black Lives Matter T-Shirt?

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading American Airlines Kicks Black Harvard Law Student And Her Child Off Its Flight

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

Just Added
US-AVIATION-AMERICAN AIRLINES
American Airlines Kicks Black Harvard Law Student And Her Child Off Its Flight
Trending House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee
#BlackGirlMagic! Six Things You Need To Know About Congresswoman Frederica Wilson
Prince Harry Visits The Caribbean - Day 11
Ummm…What? Stacy Francis Says Rihanna Needs To Apologize To Chris Brown
Michelle Williams Praise in the Park 2015
Michelle Williams Talks Mental Health: ‘I Was Suicidal’ [VIDEO]
NIVEA Celebrates National PDA Day In New York City's Herald Square
#PullItDownNow! Black Twitter Blasts Nivea For Skin-Lightening Lotion Ad
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - July 10, 2017
Keeping Up With The Court: Blac Chyna Sues The ENTIRE Kardashian Family
Marc Jacobs SS18 Collection - Arrivals
Nicki Minaj: Foxy Brown & Lil Kim Shaped The Sound Of Female Rap In NY
Trending 2016 BET Awards - Backstage: All Access
UPDATE! Toni Braxton And Birdman ARE NOT Married
President Trump And First Lady Melania Depart The White House
Streets Is Talking: Conspiracists Believe A Melania Trump Body Double Exists
12 photos2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
INSTADAILY: Hazel E
Chicken dishes
A California Eatery Had No Shame & Served Reheated Popeyes To Customers
Young Thug Private Birthday Celebration
Mimi Faust Reveals Her Mother Abandoned Her For Scientology
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
‘LHHH’ Loser Hazel E Calls Black Women Monkeys & Condemns Gays During Instagram Tirade
9 photosMan washing his hairs
FAB FINDS: These Elixirs Will Lead To A Healthy Scalp And Help Your Hair Thrive
14 photos11th Annual God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards
See How Fabulous Some Of Your Favorite Celebs Looked At The God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards
San Francisco 49ers v Carolina Panthers
The NFL Will Allow Players Do Something They Were Entitled To Do All Along: Kneel In Protest