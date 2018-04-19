Home > SoBeautiful

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Tiffany Haddish Does A Haute Couture Shoot For W Magazine

Hello Beautiful Staff
Tiffany Haddish covers W Magazine for their latest issue. The star made headlines for wearing her Alexander Wang dress to both the Girls’ Trip premiere and the Oscars. She teamed up with W Magazine for a haute couture shoot.

Haddish serves avant-garde style, rocking head to toe Valentino. Her black sheer tights are by Falke.

The entire shoot serves bold looks, like this Valentino haute couture gown and sandals.

Our Style and Beauty Editor, Danielle James, loved the above shot of Tiffany. “She looks powerful, in control, stylish…and like the clothes are made for her.” Unfortunately, she only liked two shots in the series. “Haute couture can be hard to wear because sometimes the extravagance of the looks wear you. I get that it’s less about the star and more about the clothes, but this seemed a bit unbalanced.”

Gorgeous in Givenchy, she wore a blazer and tiered skirt giving us some Hollywood glam. Her hair is slicked back and just completes the chicness of this lewk.

Styled by Sara Moonves, the Style Director for W Magazine, the shoot takes a weird turn. Here’s she’s wearing RVDK Ronald van der Kemp top and skirt and looks like a milkmaid vs a star.

 

 

