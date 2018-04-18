White Woman Arrested After Attacking Two Black Service Members Over Parking Spot

A white woman was arrested after a video went viral of her attacking two Black service members, one who was pregnant.

According to CBS News, Judy James Tucker, 71, was charged with battery after she and her son argued with two Black female service members over a parking spot outside a restaurant in Macon, Georgia on April 14. Of course, Tucker later told police that the situation only started because she was white.

A 71-year-old white woman has been charged with battery after she and her son argued with two black female service members over a parking spot outside a restaurant. A Bibb County Sheriff's report says Judy James Tucker told deputies it all started because she's white pic.twitter.com/2i0YNQUD4m — A Mans mind On woman (@WeWithHer) April 18, 2018

Meanwhile the police report tells a different story.

CBS noted that Stephanie Mitchell, 34, told deputies that Tucker’s adult son, Robbie screamed racist, sexist and homophobic language at her and 27-year-old Treasure Sharpe. First, Mitchell claims he told them to “learn how to park,” then followed the uniformed women inside Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, where called them “black lesbian b——.”

Other patrons inside the restaurant whipped out their phones to record the violent interaction, as did Sharpe. The video shows Judy Tucker slapping Sharpe in the face to stop her from recording her. At one point, Sharpe says “I’m pregnant,” and Robbie Tucker says “Oh really, by her?”

Police reviewed the video and claim that Tucker was the “primary aggressor.”

“With all the lunging and slapping happening, it was never shown through cell phone video that Mrs. Mitchell or Mrs. Sharpe did anything wrong,” the incident report said.

Cheddar’s issued a statement saying they were “appalled” by the Tuckers’ behavior.

“We were appalled by the behavior of the individuals who confronted the two female service members. Such behavior flies in the face of our values and those individuals are no longer welcome in our restaurant,” the wrote.

Mrs. Tucker was released on $650, but police stressed that they are investigating the incident further to see if they can hand down anymore charges against the woman.

