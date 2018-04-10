Home > ThinkBeautiful

Fake Black Lives Matters Facebook Page Scams Thousands

Nerly 700,000 people followed fradulent BLM page.

Sonya Eskridge

Ferguson Tense After Shootout On Anniversary Of Michael Brown's Death

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Facebook has suspended the largest Black Lives Matter page becuase it was found to be a complete fake.

In a time when Facebook’s integrity as an organization is under immense scrutiny, it’s important for users to know who is behind their favorite pages.

Thousands of people were scammed into making donations through a fake Black Lives Matter Facebook page that has ties to a middle-aged Australian man. CNN discovered that the page, titled Black Lives Matter, raked in at least $100,000 through online fundraisers that supposedly went to the organzation.

CNN reports that the fake BLM page had about 700,000 followers, which is nearly twice the amount of followers the actual Black Lives Matter Facebook page has.

After the news organization discovered the fraudulent page, Facebook took about a week to shut it down. It was only suspended after days of corresepondence with the social media website–and that only happened because it suspended the administrator’s user account.

However, Facebook was informed of the issues with the fake page months ago. Patrisse Cullors, who helped to found the Black Lives Matter movement, alerted Facebook about the fake because she was concerned that it was a scam.

