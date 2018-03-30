CLOSE
Teyana Taylor Teams Up With Italian Fashion Brand GCDS For A Capsule Collection

Teyana Taylor is adding another collaboration to her growing portfolio. The artist and entrepreneur is now teaming up with Italian streetwear brand GCDS (‘God Can’t Destroy Streetwear’) for a capsule collection.

The collection is appropriately named, “Harlem made,” and pays tribute to the New Yorker’s neighborhood. The Harlem native explains, “It’s streetwear, where the hood and high fashion meet. That’s always been me. It’s Harlem made, I am Harlem. So it represents me as well as the culture,” she explained. Including the fanny pack above, the collection will consist of t-shirts, bodysuits, hoodies and more. It will be priced from approximately $25USD to $200USD.

Giuliano Calza, Founder and Designer of GCDS said, “I love strong, independent women who have made a name for themselves, with incredible energy.” Taylor is definitely this with her multiple talents and businesses to boot.

GCDS will be throwing a launch party to celebrate the collection and the opening of their New York pop-up store. The collection will be available April 21st and you can shop it online, here. If you are one of our beauties based in New York City, you can get it at VFiles headquarters at 12 Mercer Street.

