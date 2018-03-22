Instead Of Being Presidential, Trump Threatens Joe Biden On Twitter

There are so many awful things going on in the country right now and most sane people who were tasked with the highest job in the land of POTUS would be doing everything they could to try and fix things—but Trump is our POTUS and that’s not going to happen. Instead of doing the job for which he was elected, #45 has decided to take to social media to threaten Joe Biden.

Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

Repeated school shootings, rampant racism and police brutality are just a few of the large issues that Trump should be tirelessly tackling on a daily basis, but instead he and his Twitter fingers are threatening to beat up former Vice President Joe Biden. As if you needed any more evidence that the POTUS is a petulant child, here it is. Reported by CNN, Trump’s latest social media attack came earlier this week stemming from prior comments made by Biden.

Via CNN:

The President of the United States tweeted this: “Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe!”

That tweet by Donald Trump came in response to comments former Vice President Joe Biden made in a speech in Florida on Tuesday in which he said of Trump: “They asked me would I like to debate this gentleman, and I said no. I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.”

On one level this is all dumb. Two septuagenarians debating who is tougher and beating their chests is not exactly the sort of stuff we expect (and we should expect) from our leaders. But, that Trump decided to respond to Biden — and that he responded the way he did — shouldn’t be dismissed. It provides — as almost all of Trump’s tweets do — a window into who he is, how he sees the world and what being the President of the United States actually means to him.

As long as this incompetent man remains in office and his followers continue to boost him up, expect him to continue to blast off his rhetoric to anyone he feels is unjustly criticizing him. Why is that impeachment taking so long?

