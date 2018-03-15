Home > SoBeautiful

This Website Is Helping You Look Like A Fashionista For Spring

Danielle James , Style & Beauty Editor

Danielle James is the Fashion and Beauty Editor for Hello Beautiful. Her current fashion obsession is Chinese rice hats. When's she's not working, Danielle enjoys traveling, cooking Trinidadian food, Duke basketball and discovering the fun idiosyncrasies of NYC.

Leave a comment

When you are buying an outfit or choosing a new piece too add to your closet, do you think about your decisions or just buy blindly and spur of the moment? Fashion Snoops is a global trend and color forecasting agency that helps companies and creatives by outlining the fashion trends for the next 18-24 months. Sound expensive? Probably. However, they partnered with Dove and celebrity stylist Zerina Akers to help YOU look fly for the Spring/Summer season

The website (located here) will tell you what colors to wear, the top colors of 2018 (and how to pair them!), how to refresh your wardrobe and more. Really!

Dove gifted me with a styling session with Zerina Akers (who has styled your faves like Chloe x Halle, Ava DuVernay, and Beyoncé!) who showed me what colors to wear and how to pair them. I also had the opportunity to sit with the Founder of Fashion Snoops and talk trends and go through the site (trust me, you’ll love it).

With all the color trends for 2018, you don’t want to walk around with white marks on your clothing. Good thing there is Dove Invisible Dry Spray ($5.49 at Target.com). Their latest antiperspirant can be sprayed directly on clothes and leave NO white mark. I’ve tried it and it really works!

Beauties, get into spring trends and update your wardrobe with Fashion Snoops x Dove.

DON’T MISS:

Tracee Ellis Ross Poses For The London Sunday Times Style Showing She’s Fashion Royalty

This Networking And Empowerment Brunch In Atlanta, GA Is Where Every Beautypreneur Needs To Be

Ina Makosi Is Using Fashion And Photography To Fight Pollution In Africa

2018 Trinidad Carnival

HELLO WORLD: See All The Beautiful Costumes From 2018 Trinidad Carnival

25 photos Launch gallery

HELLO WORLD: See All The Beautiful Costumes From 2018 Trinidad Carnival

Continue reading This Website Is Helping You Look Like A Fashionista For Spring

HELLO WORLD: See All The Beautiful Costumes From 2018 Trinidad Carnival

While the beginning of Lent is always a time of introspection, there is a serious turn up that happens in the isles of Trinidad and Tobago. Trinidad Carnival, revered as the original Carnival is a two-day fete filled with beautiful people, costumes, and of course...melanin! Check out our exclusive Carnival coverage and get into all of these images straight from di road! We ready and hope you are too, for all these beautiful carnival costumes. Tell us in the comments which are your favorite or show us your Carnival costume by tagging us @HelloBeautiful!

 

color of the year , Fashion Snoops , spring trends , Spring/Summer 2018 , summer trends , trend forecasting

comments – Add Yours
Just Added
12 itemsCelebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 14, 2018
These Melanated Goddesses Served Lewks At The Dior Addict Event In L.A.
Trending Paley Center For Media's Hollywood Tribute To African-American Achievements in Television, Presented by JPMorgan & Co
Secure The Bag! Ava DuVernay Tapped To Direct DC Comics Movie ‘The New Gods’
2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show
Stork News! Cardi B Is Reportedly 6 Months Pregnant, Due In July
Trending Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball
Snapchat Stock Plummets 5 Percent After Rihanna Blasted Them For Violent Ad
Text messaging.
This Website Is Helping You Look Like A Fashionista For Spring
US-POLITICS-WOMEN-OBAMA
Michelle Obama Reveals What We Always Knew: The President Always Had Swag
2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Even Tracee Ellis Ross Didn’t Love Her Body At One Point
'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Sightings
Kim Kardashian Calls Her “Bo Derek” Braids, “Appreciation”
Trending Nine Dead After Church Shooting In Charleston
Teen Sister Of Dylan Roof Said To Have Weapons During School Walkouts
Legacy Of Beauty InAugural Brunch
This Networking And Empowerment Brunch In Atlanta, GA Is Where Every Beautypreneur Needs To Be
Trending Roughly 2,000 Israelis of Ethiopian orig
White Student Says N-Word, Black Classmates Get Suspended Instead
Trending US-CRIME-SHOOTING
Brownsville, Brooklyn Man Kills Three Family Members And Himself
June 29, 2007 Slug: me-flags assignment no: 192101 Photograp
IHOP Apologizes After Server Tells Black Teens to Pay for Their Meals In Advance
2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee - Arrivals
No Hair Don’t Care: Tamar Braxton Unveils Bald Look
Marielle Franco, Radical Black Female Politician, Executed In Brazil
2012 Essence Music Festival - Seminars - Day 3
Sis What? Evelyn Lozada Says If Her Life Was On The Line, She’d Call Chad Johnson