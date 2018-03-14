Home > SoBeautiful

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Trina Didn’t Know What Pattern Dress To Wear To LHHMIA Reunion, So She Wore Them All

Trina was ready to recap everything that happened at the Love And Hip-Hop Miami Reunion Show. The Diamond Princess chose Croation brand Zigman, designed by Juraj Zigman for the occasion. She was styled by Shaq Palmer.

The black gown undoubtedly makes one look twice with all of its design and intricacies.

The gown had black cuts spanning from the stomach, resembling a web. The neckline was an off shoulder attachment to a lacy black bra attached to a broach like harness piece. The skirt was a mixed print, switching off between see-through stripes and polka dots. Personally, I found this dress to have more going on than the reunion show drama itself.

Trina gave us shoulder length platinum soft waves and a black smokey eye with a nude-ish pink lip. Her makeup looked a little dated, in my opinion.

While people raved about the look, others hated it and it had a few speculating that the baddest bitch might be pregnant.

Beauties, we have to know: do you think Trina’s LHHM reunion look is HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll below and check out the Don’t Miss section to vote on more celebrity fashion.

